Philadelphia, PA

Man wanted for punching SEPTA custodian in Center City

By Nina Baratti
 2 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — SEPTA is asking the public for help in finding a man accused of assaulting a SEPTA employee.

Officials say it happened Monday just before 6 a.m.

A SEPTA maintenance custodian reported to SEPTA Transit Police that she was assaulted by a man. She said as she swept under a bench that the man was lying on, he punched her, causing her to fall and hit a pillar.

The woman had to go to the hospital. The man ran.

This happened on the southbound platform of the Walnut-Locust Station along the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA, PA
