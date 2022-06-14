ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot, humid, and hazy for Tuesday

WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UxAHB_0gAF12pb00

A few afternoon showers will not be much to lower the triple-digit heat indices today.

“Strong high pressure continues to control our weather for at least another week. Tuesday brings another mostly sunny, hot, hazy and humid summer day. Expect afternoon temperatures near 94 degrees and a heat index around 100-105 degrees,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford.

TUESDAY: Air quality action day. Lots of sun. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. High: 94.
Winds: SW/S 5-10.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 94.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 93.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 92.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 92.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 94.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 94.

Severe weather possible today

Friday afternoon storms could produce damaging winds. “Keep an eye on the weather Friday. A few storms are around during the morning hours, but then another round of storms will roll into the region through the afternoon/early evening…
Hot and humid today

Today will continue the trend of hot and humid weather. “Typical Louisiana weather with hot temperatures and humid conditions especially with the start to summer right around the corner. Hot temperatures coupled with the high…
