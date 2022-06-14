Hot, humid, and hazy for Tuesday
A few afternoon showers will not be much to lower the triple-digit heat indices today.
“Strong high pressure continues to control our weather for at least another week. Tuesday brings another mostly sunny, hot, hazy and humid summer day. Expect afternoon temperatures near 94 degrees and a heat index around 100-105 degrees,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Alexandra Cranford.
TUESDAY: Air quality action day. Lots of sun. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. High: 94.
Winds: SW/S 5-10.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 94.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 93.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 92.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Hot and humid. 30% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 77. High: 92.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 94.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. 20% showers/storms. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 94.
Comments / 0