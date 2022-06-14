High gas prices could prompt businesses to allow employees to work from home again

With no relief in sight for gas prices, some workplaces could return to virtual work options that were implemented during the pandemic. University of New Orleans business professor Mark Rosa said it’s a simple decision for those businesses that already have the technology in place.

“So, I could see them, well we had some remote work in the past so it wouldn’t be difficult to return to it,” said Rosa.

Another option to reduce gas usage for commuters is a four-day work week. Rosa said some workplaces could be even more flexible.

“Maybe you come in on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and just work from home on Tuesday and Thursday or take another day off someplace in the week. I think that’s already been implemented in many places,”

However, there are some professions that don’t allow an individual to work from home, for example, a bank teller or a construction worker. Rosa said high gas prices might also impact filling essential and front-line worker positions.

“So those people might be faced with just kind of doing something else in their life financially to be able to afford the increase in fuel,” said Rosa.

Rosa said some employers could be faced with increasing wages in an effort to keep employees.