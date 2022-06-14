ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

High gas prices could prompt businesses to allow employees to work from home again

By Brooke Thorington
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HpIx_0gAF11ws00

With no relief in sight for gas prices, some workplaces could return to virtual work options that were implemented during the pandemic. University of New Orleans business professor Mark Rosa said it’s a simple decision for those businesses that already have the technology in place.

“So, I could see them, well we had some remote work in the past so it wouldn’t be difficult to return to it,” said Rosa.

Another option to reduce gas usage for commuters is a four-day work week. Rosa said some workplaces could be even more flexible.

“Maybe you come in on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday and just work from home on Tuesday and Thursday or take another day off someplace in the week. I think that’s already been implemented in many places,”

However, there are some professions that don’t allow an individual to work from home, for example, a bank teller or a construction worker. Rosa said high gas prices might also impact filling essential and front-line worker positions.

“So those people might be faced with just kind of doing something else in their life financially to be able to afford the increase in fuel,” said Rosa.

Rosa said some employers could be faced with increasing wages in an effort to keep employees.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Otis Tucker's Chalmette-based trucking business is booming. So why are loans still elusive?

Otis Tucker's business is booming. The 38-year-old's Chalmette-based haulage operation Trucking Innovation has been steadily growing revenue since it was founded nearly a decade ago. In 2020, Tucker made Inc. Magazine's list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country, coming in at No. 572 with revenue of $3.5 million — a growth spurt of more than 820% over the previous three years.
CHALMETTE, LA
WDSU

Irish Bayou Castle is for sale

NEW ORLEANS — An iconic home in Irish Bayou is for sale. The Irish Bayou Castle, which can be seen from the interstate heading East towards Slidell, is on the market for $500,000. The castle officially went on the market back in February. The castle is completely adorned in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
New Orleans, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
City
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Traffic
houmatimes.com

Keep Cool and Save Money this Summer with these Entergy Tips

We’re just days away from the first day of summer and Louisianan’s are enjoying the many advantages of America’s favorite season. Children are out of school, days are longer, fresh garden vegetables are blossoming, and beach trips are in full swing. Although the warmth of summer days creates the perfect opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities, blazing temperatures can have a negative impact on your electric bill.
WGNO

Major mitigation project placed on-hold due to lack of planning

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— A major flood mitigation project was put on pause not long after a New Orleans neighborhood was filled with water. The mayor’s statement said the decision was because of homeowners and neighborhood leadership. According to Councilman Joe Giarrusso, the project was delayed over a lack of planning and it was a decision […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Work From Home#University Of New Orleans
NOLA.com

Carousel, splash pad in Lafreniere Park open limited hours due to staffing shortages

The carousel and splash pad in Lafreniere Park have opened for the summer, after an extended closure blamed on COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida. Both attractions at the Metairie park are open only Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m., down from their usual seven-days-a-week summer schedule. But admission prices also have dropped: The spray park, open to children 10 and younger, is free, while a ride on one of the carousel's 30 bobbing, animal-shaped chariots costs $1.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

This $1.2M French Quarter property might include a magic portal to another spiritual plane

Most of this story is probably pure hooey. Or maybe not. Maybe the self-styled, Mississippi-born witch who sold powders and potions in a French Quarter shop in the 1970s really did find a metaphysical portal into another reality. And maybe that portal is now located under an odd wooden bed in a small apartment that’s attached to a retail property that’s currently on the market for $1.2 million.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
iheart.com

This Is The Fastest Growing City In Louisiana

Finding the perfect city to call home is one of the biggest decisions you can make. From proximity to music and entertainment venues to the best schools to diversity in restaurants, each city has a certain factor that makes its stand apart from the rest. Using data from the U.S....
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

17th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This year’s grand prize winner, and owner of a brand new home, is Cecile Scott, of Bush. The home has an estimated value of $750,000 and is currently under construction. The house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths is an estimated 2,700 square feet. There is a free-standing staircase, built-in wine storage, coffee nook, and primary suite on the ground floor.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

Shooting at Metairie gas station

Gunfire rang out Wednesday evening at a gas station in Metairie. JPSO confirms one victim suffered critical injuries in the shooting. Captain Jason Rivarde says they also made an apprehension.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy