ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

How To Propagate Plants Through Rhizome Or Root Division

By Jenny Lynch
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rhizomes are the bulbous pieces of certain plants where the roots originate. Propagation by rhizome division is the easiest way to produce more...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Taste Of Home

Why Are Some Trees Painted White?

If you wander around the internet long enough, it’s inevitable you’ll fall into a heap of plant-loving people from all across the globe. And honestly, there’s no one more dedicated than people who plant trees. After all, it’s no small task to grow a fruit tree from a tiny sapling!
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Propagation#Rhizome#Garden Plants#Plant Pathology#Root Division
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
The US Sun

How to clean mirrors and windows without streaking?

WE all know how frustrating it can be when every time you clean your mirrors and windows they're left covered in streaks. The good news is there are a few cleaning hacks you can use to keep your glass surfaces sparkling. How do you clean mirrors and windows without leaving...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Youtube
Popculture

Tuna Recalled, Could 'Contain Pieces of Metal'

A popular tuna is being pulled from store shelves after it was found to pose a potential hazard. The UK Food Standards Agency alerted consumers in a May 31 notice that Co-op recalled two different tuna products after it was discovered that they may contain pieces of metal, making them unsafe for consumers to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Asian elephant mom carries dead calf for weeks, new eye-opening videos reveal

Asian elephants, like their African cousins, seem to mourn their dead, sometimes even carrying their lost infants in their trunks for days or weeks, new research finds. Whether elephants understand death in the same way humans do is unknown — and probably unknowable. But Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) are social creatures, and the new research adds to the evidence that they experience some sort of emotional response when they lose one of their own.
ANIMALS
24/7 Wall St.

9 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

Are raw foods healthier than cooked foods? Some people believe they are — to the extent that they’ll eat nothing but. Raw foodists, as such folks are sometimes called, maintain that consuming only uncooked fruits and vegetables (some add raw seafood and/or meat to their diets) can promote weight loss and help prevent and combat […]
NUTRITION
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

Scientists Found an Extraterrestrial Stone in Egypt That Might Prove That a Rare Supernova Took Place

Supernovas are stellar explosions out in the universe. Even though scientists have spent years learning more about them, they might have just found tangible proof that a rare one took place, per a new study published in Icarus. These findings document an extraterrestrial Hypatia stone, which was found in Egypt back in 1996. The University of Johannesburg scientists believe that this rock was from a type la supernova, a rare explosion that occurs when a dense white dwarf star absorbs another due to its chemical makeup and patterning.
ASTRONOMY
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy