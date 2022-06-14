ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

10 Perfect Plants To Landscape With In Your Pool Area

By Ibrahim Clouds
House Digest
House Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're ready to create the most beautiful landscape around your pool with plants and flowers, you'll find the perfect selections to start with...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant#Insect#Lizards#The Little Pool Co#Nc State Ex
purewow.com

The 20 Best Full-Sun Perennials for Your Garden

Your sunny garden needs both annuals and perennials to attract pollinators and provide season-long color to your yard. While annuals bloom for one season from the time you plant them until frost, perennials bloom for a shorter period of weeks to months. But they return year after year, making them a smart investment in your garden for the long haul.
GARDENING
The Independent

California’s famous redwoods growing special leaves to combat historic drought, scientists find

California’s famous redwood trees grow leaves specifically designed to suck in enough water from the air around them, according to a new study.It has long been accepted scientific fact that trees absorb water through their leaves. But the new study published in the American Journal of Botany, shows in new detail how redwoods adapt their capacity for water intake to their particular enviornmental conditions. Redwoods, which once thrived in the western hemisphere but can now only be found in coastal California and southern Oregon, have two types of shoots: axial shoots, which are bunched together and located close to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
The Independent

Florida ordered to pay $1.2m for killing 160,000 citrus trees

The state of Florida has been fined $1.2m for killing more than 160,000 citrus trees, according to a recent court ruling. A jury in Orlando last week decided against the Florida Department of Agriculture, awarding the sum to the owner of a commerical nursery after it destroyed the trees in the early 2000s in an attempt to stop diseases spreading.Gary Mahon, owner of Pokey’s Lake Gem Citrus Nursery in Zellwood, Florida, will receive the money after more than 160,000 of his citrus plants were killed in an effort to stop citrus greening.Greening – and another disease, citrus canker –...
FLORIDA STATE
BobVila

12 Lucky Plants Worth Bringing Into Your Home

Is there such a thing as lucky plants? Because people tend to identify luck with money, many so-called lucky indoor plants are those with roundish leaves resembling coins. Can they really bring you prosperity? That idea is, of course, pure superstition. However, indoor greenery has been found to improve the...
GARDENING
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
BobVila

I Let My Lawn Grow for No Mow May—Here’s What Happened

No Mow May was started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom as part of a conservation study to support struggling pollinators. Homeowners were encouraged to leave their lawn mowers in storage through the month of May and allow their lawn weeds to grow and bloom. The idea was that participants’ lawns could then produce essential pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators during the critical period in which they were emerging from hibernation.
APPLETON, WI
Taste Of Home

What I Wish I Knew Before Planting My Succulent Garden

Thinking of planting a succulent garden? Succulents can offer eye-catching blooms, tall spires and soothing shades of green with a variety of surfaces and textures. Your garden will have visual interest from spring through fall, with colors that change throughout the seasons. Succulents are fairly self-sufficient—but that doesn’t mean a...
GARDENING
BHG

How to Care for a Calla Lily to Enjoy Its Elegant Blooms Year After Year

Calla lilies are simple yet stunning flowers. They're traditionally used in wedding bouquets, Easter arrangements, and at funeral services, where they symbolize purity, resurrection, and rebirth. These tender perennials with chalice-shaped flowers can be planted in beds, borders, and containers, where they'll grow about one to three feet tall. They also make elegant houseplants. Calla lilies come in white, as well as shades of pink, yellow, orange, rose, maroon, and even nearly black. Some also have pretty white speckles on their green leaves, making these plants attractive even when not in bloom. Here's how to grow and care for calla lilies, both out in the garden and indoors.
GARDENING
Alina Andras

3 Gorgeous Beaches in South Carolina

There is no doubt that South Carolina has some of the most beautiful beaches in the country. In fact, more and more Americans prefer to spend their holidays here instead of flying to Florida because the places in South Carolina are not as crowded. On top of that, the views are amazing, and the prices are more than decent.
The Kitchn

The Single Most Important Thing My Mom Did Every Night to Clean Our Kitchen Sink

I actually enjoy cleaning. True story! And, so many of my cleaning and lifestyle habits and routines come from what my mother taught me about attention to detail over the years. Her teachings are the reason I leave my bedding undone while I get ready in the morning (so it can air out) and why I must open the blinds first thing in the morning to let the light in. (I simply can’t not do this.) Another one of her steadfast rules is that you never ever use the rag that you use for cleaning the toilet to do any single other thing, which is why I always start my bathroom-cleaning armed with at least two rags.
HOME & GARDEN
Gin Lee

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets

Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets/Gin Lee. Growing cucumber plants upside down in hanging baskets. Growing fruits and vegetables upside down in hanging baskets doesn't only save on ground space, but also can be more beneficial to your plants while they grow.
natureworldnews.com

Invasive Spotted Lanternfly that Kills Grapevines Could Reach California Wine Counties in Five Years

Grape growers in wine-producing counties of California may encounter a major concern in the next five years from invasive insects that kills grapevines and common crops. The Spotted Lanternfly (SLF), an invasive fly that destroys fruit trees and other crops, may reach the wine regions of California by 2027 for the first time, phys.org reports. Researchers from North Carolina State University found the new analysis using computer simulation tool that can predict the timing of the spread of the invasive species, Lycorma delicatula, across the United States. Findings published in Communications Biology predict a high probability of the spread to North Carolina by 2027, and high probability of first reaching the grape-producing counties of California by 2033.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Inviting Small Towns in Alabama

Alabama is often viewed as a rural state, and its small towns have played an important role in that perception. With their quaint Main Streets and friendly locals, these towns are an excellent introduction to authentic Southern life.
ALABAMA STATE
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
48K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy