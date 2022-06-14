ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Radio 2 Live 2022: Line-up revealed for Leeds event

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kaiser Chiefs, Simple Minds and George Ezra are among the acts confirmed for BBC Radio 2's annual live music festival. The concert, usually held in London's Hyde Park, will take place at Temple Newsam Park over the weekend of 17 and 18 September. Presenter Zoe Ball said the...

www.bbc.co.uk

#Music Festival#Bbc Radio#Live Music#Radio 2 Live 2022#The Kaiser Chiefs#Bbc Radio 2#Nile Rodgers Chic
