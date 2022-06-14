Benton City Cleanup Set for July 11-14

(CARMI) The District 19 Illinois State Police is looking for an Eldorado man who was last seen leaving his home at 5:30 this past Tuesday evening. 92 year old James Coomes is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with gray hair and eyeglasses. He was last seen driving his white 2017 Lexus RX350 with an Illinois license plate 832095. Mr. Coomes has a health condition that places him in danger. Any person with information of his whereabouts should call the Eldorado Police Department at 618-273-2141 or call 9-1-1.

ELDORADO, IL ・ 9 HOURS AGO