ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

Benton City Cleanup Set for July 11-14

By Barry
wish989.com
 2 days ago

BENTON – The City of Benton will...

wish989.com

Comments / 0

Related
wish989.com

Patching Begins Monday on Section of U.S. 51 in Du Quoin

DU QUOIN – IDOT says starting Monday, weather permitting, lane closures will be required as patching will take place on U.S. 51 between Park Street and Stacy Street in Du Quoin. This work is expected to last two weeks. Please use caution if you have to go through this area.
DU QUOIN, IL
wish989.com

Sailliez Becomes West Frankfort’s Fire Chief

WEST FRANKFORT – The City of West Frankfort has a new fire chief. At Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, the Council appointed and swore in Derek Sailliez as Fire Chief. According to a Facebook post from the West Frankfort Fire Department, Sailliez joined the fire department as a paid-on-call firefighter and was later hired as a full-time firefighter, then was promoted to the rank of Captain.
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wfcnnews.com

"The Yard" container park officially coming to Marion

MARION - A new outdoor container park is officially soon coming to Marion. "The Yard" will soon begin construction after the City of Marion passed an ordinance requiring International Building Code standards to be followed. Yellow Door, Inc. is working with local businesses who express interest in being part of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Benton, IL
Government
City
Benton, IL
wish989.com

Ramp Closure on NB I-57 at Old IL 13 in Marion Begins June 27

MARION – IDOT says starting Monday, June 27, the Old Illinois 13 on-ramp to northbound I-57 will be closed during the day from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays only, weather permitting, for embankment repairs. You should seek other routes while this work is being done.
wfcnnews.com

City of Marion approves TIF agreement with Olive Garden

MARION - In tonight's city council meeting, the City of Marion approved a Route 13 TIF (Tax Increment Financing) Redevelopment Agreement with Olive Garden Holdings, LLC. The new restaurant will be located along Illinois Route 13 near the intersection of Sinclair Drive. Construction is anticipated to begin shortly, although no...
wish989.com

Two Injured in Tuesday Crash on Illinois 3 in Jackson County

GRAND TOWER – A two-vehicle injury crash happened in Jackson County Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to the crash scene on Illinois 3 a quarter mile north of Oakwood Bottoms Road in Grand Tower around 3:10 p.m. Sixty-year-old Harold Gates of Jackson,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wish989.com

Shawnee National Forest Seeking Applicants for Campground Concession Operations

HARRISBURG – The Shawnee National Forest announced Monday the opportunity to submit proposals to obtain special use permits for concessionaire operation and maintenance of government-owned recreation sites at Lake Glendale Recreation Area and Redbud Campground. The prospectus will be open for proposals until August 19, 2022. The new special use permit will replace the current concession permit which expires December 31, 2022.
wfcnnews.com

Crews respond to vacant house fire in Johnston City

WILLIAMSON COUNTY - Local fire crews responded to a vacant house fire this afternoon in Johnston City. They were first dispatched to the scene of the fire around 2:00 p.m. at a vacant home at the intersection of Monroe Avenue and Broadway Boulevard. Responding agencies included Johnston City Fire, Marion...
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
freedom929.com

AN ELDORADO MAN IS MISSING

(CARMI) The District 19 Illinois State Police is looking for an Eldorado man who was last seen leaving his home at 5:30 this past Tuesday evening. 92 year old James Coomes is a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, with gray hair and eyeglasses. He was last seen driving his white 2017 Lexus RX350 with an Illinois license plate 832095. Mr. Coomes has a health condition that places him in danger. Any person with information of his whereabouts should call the Eldorado Police Department at 618-273-2141 or call 9-1-1.
ELDORADO, IL
KFVS12

Missing Eldorado, Ill. man found safe

ELDORADO, Ill. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing a 92-year-old Eldorado man. According to the Eldorado Police Department, James Coomes was found safe in Kentucky and family is bringing him home. Overnight, Illinois State Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Coomes after he was last...
ELDORADO, IL
Magic 95.1

Five Southern Illinois counties at ‘high’ community level

Five Southern Illinois counties are now considered at high community level for COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 32 counties statewide are now at the high risk level. The counties on the list here in Southern Illinois include: Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac and Williamson. IDPH reported 34,000...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
wrul.com

Two Arrested On White County Warrants

Two White County men were picked up on warrants over the weekend. On Friday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 43 year old James W Beal of 407 Fourth St in Crossville on a Lawrence County warrant for Battery. Bond was set at $1,000. Beal paid the bond plus a $20 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
Daily Register

Fire leads to arson arrest

JOHNSTON CITY -- A house fire in Johnston City on Monday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a Johnston City man suspected of setting the fire. Firefighters were called to the home on South Monroe Street around 2 p.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames. Johnston City Fire Chief Tom Burton sad the extreme weather added to the danger of the situation. Court records confirm that James F. Wilson, Jr. was arrested and charged with aggravated arson, a Class X felony. The house, owned by Glenn and Paula Murphy but currently unoccupied, was a total loss.
JOHNSTON CITY, IL
wish989.com

Southern Illinois Made Expo Announces Registration Details

MARION – Open registration is now available for interested businesses and employers to sign up to become a vendor for the highly-anticipated return of the 2022 Southern Illinois Made Expo. “The Southern Illinois Made Expo welcomes all businesses, big or small to participate in our one-of-a-kind event,” said Senator...
MARION, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy