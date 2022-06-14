ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Heckart Family Antique Sale To Benefit CASA

By Randy Kirby
 2 days ago
Have you ever wanted to buy some of Sue Heckart's antiques? Well on June 28, you will have the opportunity to do just that. A public auction of her collection of antiques will take place on Tuesday, June 28, at 1709 East Broadway, former site of Cash Saver and East...

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC To Close June 20 For Juneteenth Federal Holiday

All State Fair Community College campus locations (Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base) will close June 20 in observance of a new federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day, which is designated for Sunday, June 19. Nursing classes scheduled on June 20 will...
SEDALIA, MO
CJ Coombs

This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio

Sedalia Optimist Club To Hold Fish Fry

The Sedalia Optimist Club will serve a fish fry on Tuesday, July 12 from 4 to 8 p.m., at Little Big Horn, 150 South Limit, as a fund-raiser for youth programs in the area. On the menu will be fish, cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies and a drink for $12.50. Children 10 and under are $6.50.
SEDALIA, MO
Hoss's Market changing hands

Hoss’s Market on Club Village Drive in south Columbia is changing hands July 1. Hoss and Trish Koetting, who have operated the popular gourmet market and restaurant are selling to Ben Hamrah and Amanda Elliott, who own the Beet Box in the city’s Arcade District northeast of downtown.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

United Way Springs Into Action at Vermont Park

After a three-year absence, United Way of Pettis County's Day of Action has returned to Sedalia. Between 200 and 250 volunteers descended on Vermont Park for opening ceremonies at 7:45 a.m., then fanned out over a six-block radius of the park to help clean up the neighborhood. In addition, there...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for June 16, 2022

Graveside service for Bonnie Sue Hibdon, 70, of Syracuse, will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 17 at Florence United Methodist Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer-Page-Dady Funeral Home. A gathering of family & friends for Richard Lewis Palecek, 63, will be held on Friday, June 17...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Six Mistakes People Make When Doing A ‘Staycation’ At Home

A 'Staycation' is defined as a period in which an individual or family stays home and participates in leisure activities within day trip distance of their home and does not require overnight accommodation. With inflation these days, perhaps money is a little tighter and you don't want to spend your funds to go away somewhere, but you want to use your vacation time. So you plan a 'Staycation' instead. If you are doing one, avoid these 6 mistakes and it should go better. You can click HERE for more details on the list.
SEDALIA, MO
maconhomepress.com

Columbia girl chosen as National Model-with local ties

Bria Malone, a nine-year-old from Columbia, MO, was sought out by national designer, Rachel Allan to model for her Fall 2022 Perfect Angel Line. Bria initially went to Houston, Texas, home of the Rachel Allan headquarters, where she had a full day of hair and makeup before both photo and video shoots.
COLUMBIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Lifeguard Shortage Causes Sunday Pool Closure in Sedalia

Just when you thought that pandemic-related issues couldn't mess anything else up. Guess again. Sedalia Parks & Recreation have announced that due to a lifeguard shortage they'll only be opening one outdoor pool on Sundays this summer season. According to Sedalia Parks & Recreation, a shortage of lifeguards is a...
SEDALIA, MO
stjosephpost.com

Smithfield Foods closing plant in California

Smithfield Foods says it will stop all harvest and processing operations in Vernon, California, in early 2023 due to the rising cost of doing business in the state. At the same time, the company will align its hog production system by reducing its sow herd in the western region. The...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 16, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. On the afternoon of June 12th, Officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of South Stewart Avenue in reference to a hit and run crash. Officers were told a 2009 BMW passenger vehicle was parked the previous night and was found damaged the following afternoon. The BMW was struck on the passenger's side rear end, damaging the bumper and the taillight. The case is under investigation.
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Juvenile Injured at Liberty Pool Sunday Afternoon

The Sedalia Fire Department and Sedalia Police responded to the Liberty Park Pool, 1600 West 3rd Street Sunday afternoon in reference to what was initially reported as a possible drowning. It was later determined to not be a case of drowning. A juvenile fell at the pool, and fell into...
SEDALIA, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
