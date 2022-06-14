ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Taste of Music Festival entertains hundreds

By By Junious Smith III
The Wake Weekly
The Wake Weekly
 2 days ago
Violinist Eric Taylor entertains the crowd at the Taste of Music Festival June 11 at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church.
Patrons enjoy the Taste of Music Festival June 11 at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church.

WAKE FOREST — A festival brought music and fellowship together for the town on Saturday.
BG Premier Entertainment held its inaugural Taste of Music Festival at Friendship Chapel Baptist Church. A mixture of gospel and jazz music entertained the crowd throughout the day, with more than 300 tickets sold, according to Nicole Gye’Nyame, BG Premier Entertainment co-owner.
“We felt like this was something important to bring to the community, and we were able to partner with Friendship Chapel Baptist for this event,” Gye’Nyame said.
Luther Barnes, the festival headliner, is a record producer, director, songwriter, composer and lead singer of the Sunset Jubilaires, along with the Redd Budd Gospel Choir. Barnes recorded his first album in 1987 entitled “See What The Lord Has Done” and released more than 25 projects since. Barnes was inducted into the International Gospel Hall of Fame in 2006, two years after being nominated for a Grammy.
Virginia-based gospel violinist Eric Taylor tours across the nation, showcasing his instrumental abilities. Taylor has performed at the Pentagon, the 700 Club and Good Morning America, specializing in gospel music with jazz and classical selections as well.
Lydia Salett Dudley is the bandleader for Jazz Xpressions, a contemporary jazz group from Raleigh. The group has been showcased in numerous publications, including PBS NC, Indy Week and BlackNews.com.
Gye’Nyame said Dudley was instrumental in bringing the talent in.
“We’ve been able to build over the past 20-plus years, meeting a lot of great people,” Gye’Nyame said. “Also, with BG Premier Entertainment, musicians have gravitated toward us.”
Aside from the music, some 20 different vendors were on hand selling food, snacks, clothing and homemade soaps.
Moving forward, Gye’Nyame said the hope is to continue growing the event in the future..
“We’re going to give more of the same, making sure we diversify the music and give local artists a chance to perform,” Gye’Nyame said. “That’s what it’s all about.”

The Wake Weekly

The Wake Weekly

Wake Forest, NC
The Wake Weekly is a weekly, privately owned and independent newspaper based in Wake Forest, North Carolina, primarily covering Wake and Franklin counties.

