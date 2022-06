Everlake at Mandarin, 9620 Craven Road, contractor is K&G Construction Co. Inc., residential community entry structures, $227,400. Be the first to know the latest breaking news and information that business leaders rely on in this fast-paced changing Northeast Florida economy. Regional business news, trends and statistics needed to grow your business. Key upcoming events you won’t want to miss and much more. Click Here to Grow your Business NOW!

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO