Woman charged with deadly conduct

On June 10, 2022 at approximately 2:35am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Fredrick Thomas, 28, Hope, AR. Mr. Thomas was arrested and charged with theft by receiving. The arrest occurred in the 900 block of North Sherman in Hope, AR. Thomas was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
A Bowie County deputy arrived at an apartment complex near Moores Lane after a report came in of. three men attempting to open vehicles in the area. Two of the men fled when they saw the officers approaching and a third, identified as Keyni Williams, was caught while trying to flee after he was observed exiting a vehicle.
On June 8, 2022 at approximately 5:07pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Jamie Kelly, 36, Hope, AR. Ms. Kelly was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance methamphetamine. The arrest occurred in the 1700 block of East 9th in Hope, AR. Kelly was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Police say two teens were arrested last night after allegedly fleeing from officers and breaking into vehicles. Texarkana Texas Police made a statement on their Facebook page describing the arrests. Police say officers were responding to a call about three men attempting to break into vehicles near Moores Lane. Lieutenant Jeremy Courtney and Officer Dustin Johnson arrived at the scene and found two men. Police say when the suspects saw the officers, they took off running. That’s when, police say, they noticed 17-year-old Keyni Williams getting out of a vehicle and running away. Williams was apprehended “pretty quickly”, according to the statement.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the teen who died in the high-speed crash that left two others hospitalized after a vehicle they were riding in crashed into a tree on Clyde Fant Parkway. Police say the crash happened early Thursday morning. An officer saw the...
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are behind bars after allegedly attempting to break into cars Wednesday morning. According to Texarkana, Texas police, a Bowie County deputy responded to a neighborhood off Moores Lane around 1 a.m. after a 911 caller said they witnessed three men trying to get into vehicles. The caller later said the two men were walking toward Arista Apartments.
James Robert Carter died of injuries sustained in the crash yesterday afternoon. Police have said that there are several other injured persons who are still being treated. U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, urged Senate passage of comprehensive legislation to deliver earned benefits for all generations of veterans exposed to toxic substances during their service in our nation’s uniform.
The Bayou Mama Bears, a group of moms who advocate to protect children, brought in Attorney General Jeff Landry and Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to address crime. The incident occurred at AB Palmer Park in the 8000 block of Thornhill Avenue. Couple & cat escape apartment fire. Updated: 13 hours...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are recovering after a crash that left one person dead. The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the deceased as 17-year-old John Anderson, of Shreveport. He was was traveling with two other teens at a high rate of speed on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway...
Leslie Jones, 45, has been missing since February 24, 2022. Jones, who had made a habit of periodically checking in with family members, failed to do so for some time and was then reported missing. Jones is 5'3", approximately 105 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.
Yesterday, (Tuesday, June 14) Hempstead authorities and emergency service teams pulled two vehicles out of the Little River at Allen's Ferry Landing close to Fulton Arkansas. According to the Hempstead County Sheriff Department's Facebook page. They responded to a call that a fisherman's sonar discovered a vehicle submerged about 30...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo coroner’s office has identified the man who was mortally wounded when he was shot in his face Monday night in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. Shreveport police responded to reports of the shooting at 10:45 p.m. Monday, June 13. It occurred in the...
A man shot and killed in the Cedar Grove neighborhood in Shreveport late Monday, June 13, 2022, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Nicholas J. Jackson, 25, was shot at his residence in the 500 block of Browning Street during a domestic argument. He was transported to the emergency room at Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Hempstead County Investigators and Detectives from the Hope Police Department continues to process the vehicles discovered in the Little River on Tuesday. No evidence as of yet has been obtained as to the ownership of the first vehicle. The first vehicle was so deteriorated that when being pulled from the water it broke into two pieces, that vehicle was searched at the river and investigators discovered no evidence of Human remains in that vehicle.
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – After responding to a stolen vehicle call early Monday morning, Smith County deputies arrested Warren Williams, 17, of Wake Village, La., after a foot chase according to a release. Officials said that Williams was also involved in a pursuit with Lindale PD several minutes earlier in relation to a separate […]
ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday. Hampton says the scene […]
It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Thursday morning at 8:00, if you heard a jarring boom, it was a demolition crew at the old power plant on FM 127 at Montecillo. Residents hearing the explosion came as far away as Talco in Titus County. According to Fire Chief Larry McRae, they did not publicize the event because they didn’t want a crowd around the old TUGO plant.
