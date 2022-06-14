Woman charged with deadly conduct

Police say two teens were arrested last night after allegedly fleeing from officers and breaking into vehicles. Texarkana Texas Police made a statement on their Facebook page describing the arrests. Police say officers were responding to a call about three men attempting to break into vehicles near Moores Lane. Lieutenant Jeremy Courtney and Officer Dustin Johnson arrived at the scene and found two men. Police say when the suspects saw the officers, they took off running. That’s when, police say, they noticed 17-year-old Keyni Williams getting out of a vehicle and running away. Williams was apprehended “pretty quickly”, according to the statement.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO