Deerfield Beach, FL

Operation Crossing Guard finds drivers violating rules at railroad crossings

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

Another crash just days after BSO partners with Brightline to kick off campaign to raise railroad cr 03:13

DEERFIELD BEACH - Just a few days after the Broward County Sheriff's Office partnered with Brightline for Operation Crossing Guard, statistics from the first 4 days reveal how drivers are breaking the law.

"Just like a red light as soon as that light turns red that traffic signal is now considered you must stop," Sgt. Todd Michael with Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Signs near each railway crossing tell drivers exactly where to stop, yet nearly every single time, drivers stopped far past the line.  "So it's just getting the mindset out to the general public right now."

Operation Cross Guard kicked off last week.  "What you're seeing is motor deputies as well as vehicles from patrol watching traffic maintaining that visual of what's going on constantly," Michael said.

It also includes citations.  A ticket for trying to get around a downed arm is $205. That's more than for running a red light.  Statistics from the campaign show: 86 drivers stopping on  the railroad tracks, 52 drivers driving around closed arms, 50 people entering without enough space to clear, 27 blocking intersections or crosswalks, and 8 people walking around a closed gate, and those are just the ones that were caught.

"On moving violations you could be assessed points," Michael reminded drivers.

More points could affect insurance rates but obeying the law could help to avoid fines and save lives.

