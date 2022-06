Sure the Auburn Walmart gets all the attention because that pole gets all the action. Or so we thought. Now it appears that Biddeford has a pole that people like to smack too!. That's Niko having a little fun with the pole that someone hit. No picture of a car wrapped around it, but Biddeford is new at this. Once people realize they aren't in Auburn, they will be snapping photos left and right. Seth took this picture of his partner Niko having a little fun with the bent pole. That sounded wrong.

AUBURN, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO