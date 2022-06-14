ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire County, MA

MSP Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 6/17

By Eric Greene
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As you well know, Berkshire County residents, drunk driving is no laughing matter. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, every day here in the United States, almost 30 people die in drunk-driving crashes. That works out to about 1 every 52 minutes. Not a good statistic. I...

1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBEC AM

Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Through June 22

In an effort to keep Pittsfield residents aware and in the know, the City of Pittsfield and the Mayor's Office have sent us some information regarding the 2022 Street Improvement Project that we'd like to pass along to you. You may want to avoid the following areas/streets or at least...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

Driving in MA with This Expired Item Will Cause You Absolute Misery

When I was growing up in northern Berkshire County, I like many others, was excited about getting my driver's license. Of course, I had to go through Driver's Education, study the manuals, and take the road tests. It was certainly an exciting time. In addition, I had a car lined up ready to go as I purchased my brother's girlfriend's car from her parents which was a 1988 Buick Regal, silver, with two riveted metal plates near each rear tire to cover up some rust spots. Plus, the gas gauge was broken. In case you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas once. That situation occurred on North Summer Street in Adams and guess what? It never happened again. That was a fun experience...lol. Needless to say, I was driving in style but it was my first car, and I was just happy to have the freedom to drive.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire County, MA
Cars
State
California State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
MedPage Today

New Hampshire Hospital Lost Nearly 8 Gallons of Fentanyl

Leaders at a Keene, New Hampshire hospital have been sanctioned after nearly 8 gallons of fentanyl went missing over a 5-month period. Cheshire Medical Center's chief nursing officer Amy Matthews, DNP, RN, had her nursing license suspended late last month, and hospital pharmacy director Melissa Siciliano, PharmD, had her license reinstated after a temporary suspension in connection to the missing opioid, according to reports.
KEENE, NH
Live 95.9

Have You Seen an Increase of Bears in Massachusetts This Year?

Part of living in western Massachusetts is enjoying the beauty of the Berkshire Mountains, the sounds, the views, and of course the wildlife. Residing in Massachusetts, even if you live in a more heavily settled, residential area, means animals in their natural habitat are still surrounding us. Cute cuddle ones, sometimes annoying ones, and sometimes big burly ones. This brings us to our old friend, the black bear.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msp#Economy#Sobriety#Checkpoint#The Mass State Police
iheart.com

Mom Who Lost Son Vows To Overturn Illegal Immigrant License Law

An effort has been launched to overturn a new law that will allow illegal immigrants to obtain a Massachusetts driver's license. Opponents of the new law have launched a signature drive to petition for a statewide referendum to reverse the law before it takes effect next year. The measure was...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Berkshire Residents Should Be Aware Of Another Phone Scam

An important alert has been issued from The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office as residents should pay heed to a pair of phone scams that have been circulating within the vicinity. One in particular is circulating throughout the city of North Adams as authorities are cautioning residents that an individual recently contacted an elderly couple stating their grandson was in custody and was being held on $10 thousand bail due to an unspecified crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
westernmassnews.com

Crews called to rollover crash on I-391N in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are fire crews were called to a rollover accident in Chicopee overnight. The I-391N exit 3 off-ramp was temporarily closed as a result of the incident. It has since reopened. When our Western Mass News crew arrived on scene around 4 a.m. we saw a...
CHICOPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Keller: FBI eyes 'dangerous' website mapping Mass. organizations with ties to Israel

BOSTON - For years, activists critical of Israel have been pushing Massachusetts institutions to cut ties with the country. But now some top politicians and hate-speech monitors say a new website has gone too far."This is a Jewish hit list," says Robert Trestan, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League of New England, a group that monitors and combats anti-Semitism. He's talking about a new website - "The Mapping Project" - listing hundreds of local schools, hospitals, charities, government agencies and more as complicit in a range of offenses, including "the colonization of Palestine," "systemic white supremacy," "U.S. imperialism" and "medical...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Propane tanks emptied from truck alongside Route 128

LYNNFIELD, Mass. — Firefighters emptied propane tanks from a Blue Rhino truck alongside Route 128 on Wednesday morning. Two lanes were blocked on the southbound side while the fire department responded to the situation, which occurred near Exit 40 in Lynnfield. Traffic was backed up in both directions. When...
LYNNFIELD, MA
WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy