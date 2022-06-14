Firefighters put out house fire in north Tulsa with over 20 pets

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a house fire in north Tulsa, where several felines were inside that did not survive.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to the fire near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road Tuesday morning.

“We had numerous animal rescues in there, and there’s smoke damage and fire damage throughout the house,” said Tulsa firefighter Mike Ward.

He said a mother and son woke up to smoke, and both made it out of the house safely.

According to TFD, there were a total of ten dead cats. Four cats ran out of the house when TFD opened the front door that survived. Four kittens were found alive and were provided oxygen. Four dogs lived, two ran off and two stayed in the backyard.

Ward said there was smoke damage throughout the house, and fire damage was contained to two rooms.

