CHICAGO (CBS) - A new report finds problems with the state's $25 million system for pandemic unemployment systems that may explain why the Illinois Department of Employment Security can't calculate fraud.The Fiscal Year 2021 report from the Illinois Auditor General's office found the Illinois Department of Employment Security failed to "maintain accurate and complete Pandemic Unemployment Assistance [PUA] claimant data." As a result, auditors were unable to verify whether any of IDES' reported financial statements were accurate. The CBS 2 Investigators have been asking IDES another money question for years. How much of your tax dollars did the agency pay out in...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO