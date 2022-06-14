ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio knows Bow Echoes and thanks to last night, we now know Bookend Vortices

By Trent Magill
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
Bow echoes in Northern Ohio are definitely not rare. We get straight-line wind damage from bow echoes often here in Ohio.

Clusters of storms typically form into a line. That line then redirects the (much) stronger upper-level winds to the surface. It's how Ohio typically gets wind damage. It's also how those lines "bow" out and get the shape.

What happened overnight on June 13 into the 14 was a bit different though. That bow echo helped spark a bookend vortex.

Bookend vortices are a bit less common but even more dangerous. It's that spin on the outside on the bow that pulls upper-level winds down even harder.

We had 90mph gusts knocking trees and power poles down in a 15-20-mile wide path through Wayne, Cochoscton and Tuscarawas counties.

Check out the video in the media player below for a full explanation:

Trent Magill explains overnight storms

