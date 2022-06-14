Taika Waititi says Gorr tested the best of any Marvel villain in screenings

We’ve only had a few glimpses of Gorr the God Butcher in the Thor 4 trailer so far. But, according to Taika Waititi, he could be Marvel’s best villain yet.

This comes as the director confirmed Gorr has tested the highest of any of the MCU’s foes so far in the test screenings of the movie. "I'd say he's the most sympathetic villain they've had," Waititi told Fandango . "He's also tested the highest out of any villain that Marvel's had."

This is no mean feat among the tough competition of MCU adversaries. It’s exciting to see just what Bale has pulled off to beat fan favorites like Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thanos (Josh Brolin), Hela (Cate Blanchett), and Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan).

From the trailer for the latest Marvel Phase 4 offering, we already know what a huge threat Gorr poses to Thor as a god killer who seeks the extinction of their kind. "So this is my vow," he ominously says, "All gods will die."

Despite this, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson agreed with Waititi that Gorr is a sympathetic villain in the new movie. "As with any sort of classic villain, you find yourself empathizing or asking questions that they’re asking, or ideas that they’re posing," Hemsworth added to Fandango. Valkyrie star Thompson agreed, noting: "You find yourself rooting for him sometimes."

