CONLEY COMMENTARY – Gay Pride

Wausau, WI —(Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel. The Rockers won 1-0. The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the 5th, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch. The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring positions, although unable to capitalize on the opportunity.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO