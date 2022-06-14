ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Gay Pride

By Chris Conley
wsau.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – Wausau held its first Pride Day event on the 400 Block earlier this month. And I thought there was something tragically sad about it. As background: I’ve worked with three people in my career who I’ve known to be gay. All three are professional, career oriented, talented...

wsau.com

Comments / 2

wsau.com

Flag Day observances in Wausau

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – Dozens gathered on the 400 Block Tuesday to celebrate one of the most iconic symbol in the world, the United States flag. The event was hosted by the Wausau Elks, featuring several moments of appreciation for veterans. During the ceremony, they honored the history of...
WausauPilot

Your letters: Letter-writer speaks against Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson’s ads are ridiculous. I normally don’t watch much television, but will tune in to “CBS Sunday Morning.”. Most of the time, I am blissfully spared the ridiculous political adverts that are known to cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and high blood pressure; all things I could do without.
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Wood County Leaders Issue Statement Regarding Viral YouTube Video

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (WSAU) — Wood County Board Chairman Lance Pliml has released a statement regarding a video posted to YouTube and other outlets which shows a group of men becoming confrontational after being told to stop filming in the County’s Human Services clinic. “I wanted to clarify...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Body found in Wisconsin River

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A body was recovered from the Wisconsin River in Wausau around 9:30pm Tuesday night. The remains matched an eyewitnesses description of a man who jumped into the water along Bridge Street. Police say the person is an African-American male. No name is being released at...
WAUSAU, WI
wsau.com

Rockers Edge Woodchucks

Wausau, WI —(Wausau Woodchucks-WSAU) — After severe weather threatened the area Wednesday night, the Wausau Woodchucks (7-9) and Green Bay Rockers (5-11) faced off in another pitching duel. The Rockers won 1-0. The Woodchucks battled through a long 4th inning, giving up the first run of the game to the Rockers. Jared Burch (Houston Baptist) rallied and held the Rockers to no hits in the top of the 5th, supported by teammate Dwight Allen (Georgia) getting the second out with an electrifying diving catch. The Chucks then started to get some batting momentum from two hits that resulted in two runners on base in scoring positions, although unable to capitalize on the opportunity.
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Wood County Board Chair makes statement on activist video

A video circulating the internet is prompting Wood County officials to issue a statement. County board chairman Lance Plimil says a group of activists appears to have been looking for a fight when they came to a county building and started filming, which included an area of the human services clinic.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

Fire Reignites at Schofield Home

SCHOFIELD, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Flames reignited early Thursday morning at a Schofield home that also saw a fire on Tuesday. WAOW TV reports that smoke could be seen from miles away as day broke. The fire was contained by 10 AM. The initial fire started in the garage and...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

Danee’s Ice Cream back for the season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been a slow start for Susan Jensen of Danee’s Ice Cream this year. But her truck is back out on its routes providing cold treats to beat the heat. After 32 years, Jensen knows a lot about what to expect depending on the...
WAUSAU, WI
wisfarmer.com

Holstein sells for $1.9M at Wisconsin auction

RUDOLPH, Wis. – The elite Holstein, S-S-I Doc Have Not 8784-ET EX-94 EX-96-MS drew in the historic bid at the Summer Selections II 2022 sale at Duckett Holsteins in Rudolph, Wisconsin. The buyers, Mike and Julie Duckett, Kings-Ransom Holsteins of Schuylerville, NY, and another American breeder, AOT Holsteins, also...
RUDOLPH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Pakistani buyers get first-hand look at Wisconsin woods

NEOPIT, Wis. — Rashid Raja is one of the links between Menominee Tribal Enterprises and wood buyers from Pakistan. Pakistani wood buyers were in Neopit Monday touring the Menominee Tribal Enterprises operation. The goal of the trip and tours is connecting overseas buyers with the product and producers. The...
NEOPIT, WI
wsau.com

Committee Recommends Lower Fines for Marijuana Possession

STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) – The Stevens Point Public Policy Committee voted Monday evening to send an ordinance to City Council which would reduce the fine for first-time marijuana possession from $100 to $5. “If you’re caught with it, automatic $100 plus court fees. That in my mind was...
WausauPilot

Homicide trial underway in 2017 fatal Wausau-area crash

More than five years after a town of Texas crash left one man dead and three people injured, the trial for a Merrill man facing multiple felony charges, including vehicular homicide by use of a controlled substance, is underway in Wausau. Investigators say Douglas R. Stone, 68, of Merrill had...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Police warn of the consequences for swatting after hoax call

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point police investigators are still trying to find who prank-called dispatch on Friday. About a dozen officers were on high alert as they went into a potential murder-suicide situation that turned out to be a hoax. Friday afternoon police officers set up on the...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Storm causes severe damage in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday the streets of Wausau were filled with debris and trees down. Some even smashed cars and homes, leaving windows broken and roofs damaged. Marathon Park received a lot of damage, too. Some campers here were lucky to avoid any serious injuries. “We got really...
WAUSAU, WI
NewsBreak
Society
WausauPilot

1 hospitalized after Schofield house fire

One person is hospitalized after a fire in Schofield that severely damaged a home, officials said. The fire was reported in a garage just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on Erdman Street and the flames quickly spread to the home. Erdman Street runs east of Grand Avenue, just north of Hot Wok.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

You Know You’re From...Nekoosa: Jacoby Custom Cues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Billiards is ”one of the most popular recreational activities.”. In downtown Nekoosa, between a laundromat and a childcare center sits an international business. ”Yeah, I would say we’re a hidden gem in central Wisconsin,” Brandon Jacoby said with a smile. Jacoby Custom Cues...
NEKOOSA, WI
wsau.com

WPS Crews Continue Working in Wausau, Preparing for Round Two Tonight

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wisconsin Public Service crews have been on the ground in Wausau since about 4 AM Wednesday, restoring power to nearly 9,000 customers after an early-morning storm. Spokesperson Matt Cullen says crews have come across extensive damage in the city including downed poles, power lines, and...
WAUSAU, WI
wxpr.org

Wausau mayor updates efforts to address PFAs in drinking water

Wausau residents can expect some movement on the PFAS front in the next two weeks. Mayor Katie Rosenberg says they're researching which removal methods work best for their water's chemistry, and how to best finance those methods within the new drinking water treatment plant. “We want to make sure we...
WAUSAU, WI

