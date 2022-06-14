'Lie After Lie' — New Royals Podcast Subjects Prince Andrew To Sophisticated Voice Stress Analysis Test ... And The Results Are Not Good For The Palace

MEGA

Prince Andrew is a “liar," whose defense of his association with Jeffrey Epstein and claims he never met Virginia Giuffre are “clearly deceptive."

This is the damning assessment of Mike Sylvestre , an expert in voice stress analysis and Managing Partner of Truth & Deception Technologies, who ran the prince’s infamous Newsnight interview through sophisticated stress analysis software for clues as to whether or not Andrew was telling the truth.

His verdict: he was not. “I found out throughout the interview that he continued to just tell lie after lie,” says Sylvestre.

The revelations come in the explosive first episode of highly-anticipated new podcast, The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession , released today. The episode is titled “ The Prince and the Pedophile ” and uncovers the extraordinary closeness between Epstein and the Queen ’s second son – even revealing that on a private tour of Buckingham Palace Andrew let the convicted sex offenders pose for photos on the Queen’s throne.

The podcast also commissioned Sylvestre to run the cutting-edge stress analysis software on Prince Andrew’s 2019 BBC grilling. Sylvestre explains, “The software does a mathematical computation on the raw wave forms of the voice recording and turns that into readable charts for a trained examiner."

“The voice stress is very accurate. We can drill down and actually look at specifics within the wave form, and actually look at the individual peaks, repetition within the wave forms and make a concerted call on that and be able to understand exactly the context to what people are saying and what they're doing with it.”

As the podcast reveals, Andrew, who also boasted of his “honorable” behavior during the interview, failed on all of the software’s key markers indicating truthfulness – despite what appeared to be extensive coaching in body language techniques.

“He continued to just tell lie after lie,” says Sylvestre. “His mannerisms, his eye contact and all that was very well mannered during that interview. But there is quite a bit, when he's asked pointed questions that he is very uncomfortable answering, he gets to stuttering and he gets to doing other things during that, kind of fidgety type things.”

For Sylvestre, the real red flag came when the prince was asked about the night that Giuffre alleges he assaulted her.

“When Prince Andrew replied to not meeting her, he said he had no recollection,” he explains. “Normally, we would see the stress kind of disappear because somebody recalls that event. I mean, clearly, in his case, he had a lot of interaction with her. And so during that process the stress just absolutely went up. I mean, we're talking over 90 percent of stress when he responded to that, just telling me that he was clearly deceptive when he responded to that."

“He is someone that has that royal demeanor, [but] I would say that he is not a good liar," he adds.

Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew was settled out of court in February this year, with the prince making a “substantial” donation to Giuffre’s charity for victims of abuse.

Just how substantial that donation was has still not been officially disclosed, though the British press have estimated it to be as much as $15 million . Giuffre’s lawyer also added that the settlement “does not in any way insulate him from any criminal liability that would otherwise exist.”

Prince Andrew was also absent from all of the Queen’s four-day Diamond Jubilee celebrations this month, with an official Palace statement claiming it was because he had tested positive for COVID.

However, as the podcast also reveals, Andrew had effectively been shut out by the senior royals months before, with leading British lawyer and royal expert Mark Stephens explaining:

“Essentially there was a crisis meeting at the palace, Andrew was summoned in, and he was told, 'This is starting to have a wider implications. You're out of public life and you are out of the royal family. You're not going to be playing a part in the Platinum Jubilee.'"

