Recent rains didn’t help wheat crop for Kansas farmer who expects poor yields. A Central-Kansas farmer says recent rain events were too little too late for his wheat crop. Keith Miller of Barton County tells Brownfield harvest should start this week and isn’t expecting bumper crop because of persistent drought. “The wheat doesn’t look too bad for what it’s been through. It’s really suffered. The biggest headache we’re going to have is a lot of it is only 8 to 10 inches high and it’s not going to be fun to cut.”

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO