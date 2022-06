An Excelsior Springs man is facing a trio of felony counts and a handful of misdemeanor charges after his arrest Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 10:12 A.M. Wednesday they arrested 52-year-old Excelsior Springs resident James A. Yokum for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony driving while suspended, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to register a motor vehicle, not having insurance and failing to properly affix license plates to a vehicle.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO