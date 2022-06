Join hosts Allen Halas, Patrick Carroll and Omar Beckom each week for the latest in underground hip hop, from the Breaking And Entering world headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. The gang is back together this week, and we’re talking about Roddy Ricch getting arrested, Future getting mail sent to him at Magic City and more. Plus we talk to Paperstacks about his “Living Different” album. Check it out!

