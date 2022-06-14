ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Bieber: what is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the condition affecting the singer?

By The Conversation
MedicalXpress
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Bieber has had to cancel future concert dates because of a viral infection that has paralysed one side of his face. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking," Bieber told his fans in a video on Instagram. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Variety

Justin Bieber Explains Rare Virus That Has Paralyzed Half of His Face, Causing Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to explain the “pretty serious virus” that has paralyzed half of his face and caused the cancelation of shows in Toronto and D.C. earlier this week. In a two-and-a-half-minute post, he explained and demonstrated that he is suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare virus that affects nerves in the face and can cause facial paralysis. As if to prove that he is genuinely ill, he shows quite clearly in the video: “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of...
NBC News

Justin Bieber shares he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber on Friday shared the reason he is taking a break from performing, telling his Instagram followers that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. The syndrome "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears," according to the Mayo Clinic. "In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."
Justin Bieber
SFGate

Justin Bieber’s Facial Paralysis Could Take ‘Months’ to Heal, Experts Say

Justin Bieber promised he was going to be taking some time to “rest and relax and get back to 100 percent” after he said Ramsay Hunt syndrome left his face half paralyzed. Experts tell Rolling Stone that his full recovery may take months and that it’s “unusual” for someone as young as Bieber to receive such a diagnosis. Experts Rolling Stone spoke with said it is a condition that is more typical for those in their 40s to 60s.
Deadline

Justin Bieber Reveals Illness Causing Facial Paralysis Is Behind Recent Tour Postponement

Click here to read the full article. “For those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” said Justin Bieber in an Instagram video post today. “There’s full paralysis on this side of my face.” On Tuesday, Bieber announced that he was postponing the next few shows of his 130-date Justice World Tour due a “non-Covid related illness.” His next few stops were to include Toronto, Washington, D.C. and Madison Square Garden. The next shows still listed on his official tour web site are the MSG appearances Monday and Tuesday. This...
Washington Examiner

'Jesus is with me': Bieber leans on his faith following Ramsay Hunt diagnosis

Justin Bieber shared an update about his health after revealing he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, causing him to have facial paralysis. The 28-year-old performer posted on Instagram Monday, telling fans that while he continues to experience discomfort, each day is getting better, and he is finding solace in “the one who designed me and knows me.”
WebMD

The Long Journey to a Diagnosis Comes to an End

In the back of my mind, I wanted the doctor to be wrong. I wanted my diagnosis to stay a torn meniscus. Anything else seemed more complicated and more to deal with. But his instincts were right, and the second MRI came back with no tear in my knee. Is it possible it healed between the time of the first MRI and the second? Presumably possible, but highly unlikely.
MedicalXpress

Most male suicides in US show no link to mental health issues, study reveals

A majority of American men who die by suicide don't have any known history of mental health problems, according to new research by UCLA professor Mark Kaplan and colleagues. "What's striking about our study is the conspicuous absence of standard psychiatric markers of suicidality among a large number of males of all ages who die by suicide," said Kaplan, a professor of social welfare at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.
