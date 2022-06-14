ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton Schultz to report to Dallas Cowboys' minicamp

By Mark Schofield
 2 days ago
Tight end Dalton Schultz, who opted to skip OTAs, will report to Dallas Cowboys minicamp this week.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the news on Tuesday morning:

The organization placed the franchise tag on the tight end prior to the deadline, and as noted Schultz signed his tender, solidifying a $10.931 million salary for the upcoming season if the team and the player cannot reach a deal on a long-term extension.

This season, Schultz will be one of the ten highest-paid tight ends in the league, in terms of his annual salary. The franchise tag number places him eighth in the league among tight ends, just behind Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots and just ahead of Mike Gesicki, according to data from OverTheCap.com.

Last season Schultz enjoyed his best season in the NFL, setting career-high marks in targets (104), receptions (78), receiving yards (808), first downs (43) and touchdowns (8). As the Cowboys deal with the trade of Amari Cooper and incorporate some new faces into their passing game, Schultz could be a favorite target of Dak Prescott’s yet again in 2022.

