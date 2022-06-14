ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland’s scattered Tuesday morning showers should dry up by afternoon; high 66

By Rosemarie Stein
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Tuesday morning will bring scattered showers across the metro area and temperatures in the 50s. But the afternoon will be dryer, finally giving Portland a short break in June’s continued wet weather. The National Weather Service says those showers will reduce as the morning progresses and allow for...

