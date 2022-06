June 15, 2022 – A new music & arts series of events, titled Central Park Music & Art Series, is planned for downtown Decatur. The Central Park Music and Art Series will be three all-day events featuring live music from touring bands from all over the country – from New Orleans Jazz to Reggae and Rock. An Artist Alley will feature displays, exhibitions and original art for purchase from a collection of unique independent local and regional artists. There will be fun art activities for the kids, specialty cocktails and beer for the adults, and amazing food available throughout the day.

DECATUR, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO