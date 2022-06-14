ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 6/14/22

By Morning Blend
Fox47News
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. — Jack Weyers, Attorney and Owner of Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. discusses his...

www.fox47news.com

Fox47News

Home Builders Association of Greater Lansing - 6/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Cindy Kosloski, CEO of HBA of Greater Lansing talks about job openings association wide including Carter Lumber and Elieff Brothers. For more information please visit HBALansing.com or call (517) 323-3254. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing kicks off Juneteenth celebration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Thursday the Lansing Juneteenth Committee is kicking off their Juneteenth celebration weekend. The kickoff starts with an opening ceremony in the Gannon building of Lansing Community College at 6 p.m. this evening. The event will include the announcement of the winners of the Eva L. Evans...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Eaton County Fair - 6/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joe Ross, Spokesperson for the Eaton County Fair talks about the upcoming fair and all of the family fun that is in store. For more information please visit EatonCountyFair.com or call (517) 543-4510. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
EATON COUNTY, MI
Fox47News

True Community Credit Union- 6/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sarah Ermatinger, Chief Experience Officer at True Community Credit Union talks about vacationing with TRUE Community Credit Union. For more information please visit TRUECCU.com or call (517) 784-7101. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch with us anytime,...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Lansing Community College - 6/16/22

LANSING, Mich. — Melissa Kaplan, Academic and Arts Outreach Coordinator at Lansing Community College talks about opportunities to learn about stage combat at LCC this weekend. For more information please visit lcc.edu/showinfo or call (517) 483-1122. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

The cost of living is increasing -- the cost of dying is too

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The average cost of dying in the United States is more than $19,000 -- based on medical costs and burial or cremation services. Funeral costs alone have risen 23% since 2006 -- and that’s causing some families to look into a different, more natural way of saying goodbye to their loved one.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Rep., advocates call for Fair Chance housing in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning State Representative Abraham Aiyash (R-Hamtramck) and advocacy group ‘Nation Outside’ will host a press conference. They will be introducing new legislation that would prevent landlords from inquiring about most criminal histories on rental applications and create a pathway for formerly incarcerated individuals to get a fair chance at accessing housing without being discriminated against.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Extreme heat strains Michigan’s power grid

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The heat Tuesday and Wednesday has had people cranking their air conditioners. That’s not just straining the power grid, it’s raising concerns about potential rolling blackouts across Michigan. Power companies, like the Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy, are required to...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation - 6/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Xavier DeGroat, President & CEO of the Xavier DeGroat Autism Foundation encourages everyone to join the Celebrate Meridian Day Festival outside by the Meridian Township Farmers Market June 25th to help raise austim awareness. For more information please visit XavierDegroatFoundation.org. Want to check out other Morning...
LANSING, MI
TheHorse.com

Four New Strangles Cases Have Emerged in Michigan

A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
Fox47News

Jax Kar Wash - 6/15/22

LANSING, Mich. — Joanne Alvin, Talent Acquisition Director at Jax Kar Wash talks about hiring for their state of the art car wash coming soon to the Jackson, Hillsdale and Angola, IN areas. For more information please visit JaxKarWash.com/employment or call (248) 579-9745. Want to check out other Morning...
CBS Detroit

West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkar.org

DNR says black bear spotted near DeWitt Township not a public safety concern

Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources say a black bear spotted near DeWitt Township poses little threat to the community. The bear was last reported on Wednesday, June 8th, west of DeWitt. The DNR says the bear appears to be a young male exploring a new area, but that it should return in a couple of weeks to its home up north. Michigan DNR Wildlife Outreach Coordinator Rachel Leightner said there are no public safety concerns at this time.
DEWITT, MI
100.7 WITL

The 10 Hottest Days Ever Recorded in Lansing, Michigan

Here in Mid-Michigan, we're fortunate to be far enough north that we're spared the most unbearable summer heat that Mother Nature has to unleash onto North America. In fact, in records dating back to 1910, extremeweatherwatch.com reveals only ten times that Lansing has ever reached triple-digits—only twice so far this century.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig launches write-in campaign for governor

LANSING, Mich. — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is launching a write-in campaign for governor after being disqualified from being on the August primary ballot because he did not have enough valid petition signatures. Craig, and four other Republican primary candidates, were disqualified after the Michigan Bureau of...
DETROIT, MI

