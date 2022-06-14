ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of driving Flagler school bus drunk appears intoxicated at court, official says

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 2 days ago

A former Flagler County school bus driver who was accused of driving drunk while transporting students is back in jail after he appeared to be intoxicated at a court hearing on Monday, according to prosecutors.

Mark McNeill, 60, of Ormond Beach, had been expected to enter a plea at the hearing. McNeill was charged with neglect of a child, driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or higher or being accompanied in the vehicle by a person under the age of 18, and resisting an officer without violence, according to court records. He had been free on $4,000 bond, according to jail records.

Instead, McNeill appeared intoxicated when he showed up in court, according to an email from Assistant State Attorney Bryan Shorstein, the spokesman for the State Attorney’s Office.  He later told the judge he was "impaired" without elaborating.

Circuit Judge Terence Perkins revoked McNeill’s bond and ordered him taken to the Flagler County jail and for him to be tested for alcohol and drugs.

Perkins rescheduled the plea and sentencing hearing for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell.

School bus driver arrested: Deputies: Flagler school bus driver arrested for DUI while transporting 40 children

A gavel and pee cup: With a gavel, a pee cup and speeches, Volusia DUI court marks 10 years of helping people

WWE Hall of Famer jailed: Judge revokes WWE Hall of Famer Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's bond in drunk driving death case

McNeill was arrested on Feb. 9 when deputies said he was drunk while driving a school bus with about 40 students from Buddy Taylor Middle School in Palm Coast, according to a charging affidavit.

Breath tests indicated McNeill had a blood alcohol level of .32 and .31, according to the charging affidavit. One reading is four times the legal limit of .08 in Florida at which point a driver is considered legally intoxicated, according to the affidavit. The other reading is nearly four times the legal limit.

On Monday, McNeill was apparently expected to be sentenced to 364 days in the jail followed by four years of drug offender probation, according to a tweet that was mistakenly sent out by the State Attorney’s Office.

School officials stated they realized something was wrong on Feb. 9 when a school employee reported that McNeill smelled of alcohol, according to the charging affidavit.

Officials radioed McNeill and asked him to pull over but he refused, according to the affidavit.

A school employee drove out and found McNeill's bus.  The employee then followed the bus and McNeill eventually stopped the vehicle.

McNeill was then taken to Advent Health Palm Coast because he complained of trouble breathing. Once the ambulance arrived at the hospital he ran off but was captured by deputies, the affidavit stated.

McNeill had a strong smell of alcohol and his eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy, the affidavit stated.

McNeill subsequently resigned from the school district, a school spokesman said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Man accused of driving Flagler school bus drunk appears intoxicated at court, official says

#Flagler#State#Circuit#Volusia Dui#Wwe Hall Of Famer
