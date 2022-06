When the whiskey isn't flowing in your hometown, it's time to make it rain. Or at least, that's what Bourbon Group co-founder Jason LeCates did in Salt Lake City, Utah. Not literally rain of course, but LeCates did bring the largest selection of the brown spirit to Salt Lake City when he opened Bourbon House in 2011. Then he brought more when he opened Whiskey Street in 2013, followed by White Horse in 2017.

