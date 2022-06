MINNEAPOLIS -- After a stellar stretch at the plate, Twins superstar Byron Buxton has been named the AL Player of the Week. In six games between June 6 and Sunday, Buxton batted .333 with five home runs. He also hit a double and logged seven RBI. His 1.512 OPS also contributed to the honor. He also had back-to-back two-homer games against the Yankees and Rays.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO