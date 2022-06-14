ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Tam Courts ready for ‘next challenge’ after leaving Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Exr81_0gAEde8O00

Tam Courts has stated that he is ready for his “next challenge” after departing Dundee United by mutual agreement.

The 40-year-old, who took over the Tannadice hot seat last season after a spell in the club’s academy, has been recently linked with a move to Croatian side Rijeka.

A statement on United’s website confirmed that after the former Kelty Hearts boss had expressed “a desire to explore other options away from Tannadice, we have now reached an agreement with Courts that will see him leave the club with immediate effect”.

Courts said: “I’m immensely grateful to everyone at Dundee United for the opportunity they gave me to manage such a prestigious club.

“Tony Asghar (sporting director) took a chance on me and I had terrific backing from the owner Mark Ogren, the exec team and from my backroom staff such as Liam Fox and Adam Asghar.

“A special thank you must also go to the players who have been a joy to work with and a pleasure to lead.

“They give maximum effort to everything they do for the club and I hope they have continued success for next season and beyond.

“Without their support and the backing of the fans, we wouldn’t have achieved our fourth-placed finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

“It’s not an easy decision to move on from Dundee United but I believe my time with the club has helped me grow and develop immensely, both personally and professionally and I feel ready for my next challenge.”

Courts led United to their highest-placed finish in nine years and secured European football for the first time in a decade.

He also gave 16 academy graduates first-team experience, with Archie Meekison, Kieran Freeman and Ross Graham earning Scotland Under-21 call-ups.

Tony Asghar anticipates making an announcement on a new boss soon.

He said: “I’d like to place on record our gratitude towards Tam Courts for the service he has given Dundee United both as head coach and in his previous role as head of tactical performance.

“We made a brave appointment last year by promoting from within but it was a calculated risk that clearly paid off.

“We enjoyed a lot of success on the field last year and qualified for Europe. This is testament to the culture we have created throughout the club.

“Tam bought into our long-term strategy to develop some of the finest young talent in Scotland.

“The fruits of our labour are there for all to see with the recent international call-ups of Archie, Kieran and Ross.

“But through the course of discussions with Tam it became clear he was keen to pursue other options and we had to look after the best interests of the club.

“Following continued discussions, we have now agreed to mutually terminate his contract to allow him time to secure his next opportunity.

“He leaves with our best wishes, but I would like to assure Dundee United fans that the club is moving in a timely fashion to appoint a new head coach.

“We have identified a preferred candidate and we anticipate making a further announcement on this in the coming days.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ange Postecoglou relishing opportunity with Celtic in Champions League

Ange Postecoglou admits he will have to pinch himself when he takes Celtic into their first Champions League game next season. The former Australia boss made an instant impact at Parkhead after arriving last summer by winning the Premier Sports Cup and wrenching the cinch Premiership title back from Old Firm rivals Rangers.
SOCCER
newschain

Andrew Considine: St Johnstone move will get me outside my comfort zone

Andrew Considine admits signing for St Johnstone will get him out of his comfort zone after 18 years at Aberdeen. The 35-year-old defender, capped three times for Scotland, left the Dons this summer and was snapped by Saints boss Callum Davidson, who also brought back midfielder Drey Wright after he was released by Hibernian.
SOCCER
newschain

SFA urged to investigate SPFL’s sponsorship dispute with Rangers

The Scottish Football Association has been urged to carry out an independent investigation into the Scottish Professional Football League’s actions in their dispute with Rangers. The SPFL revealed on Wednesday that the Ibrox club will not be required to display cinch branding after being excluded from a revised title...
SPORTS
newschain

St Johnstone sign Andy Considine and Drey Wright

St Johnstone have signed Andy Considine and Drey Wright on two-year deals. Defender Considine, 35, left Aberdeen this summer following 18 years with the Pittodrie club. Attacker Wright, 27, returns to McDiarmid Park where he played between 2018 and 2020 before leaving for Hibernian. Saints said on their official Twitter...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tam Courts
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Europe#Tannadice#Croatian#Kelty Hearts
newschain

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight

John Hinckley Jr, who shot and wounded President Ronald Reagan in 1981, has been freed from court oversight, officially concluding decades of supervision by legal and mental health professionals. “After 41 years 2 months and 15 days, freedom at last!!!,” he wrote on Twitter. The lifting of all restrictions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

French senators seek action over Champions League final mess

French senators have demanded that the state recognises responsibility and identifies guilty parties behind the chaos outside the national stadium that marred the Champions League final last month. They also questioned why surveillance video of the scene — in which police pepper-sprayed fans and families — was automatically deleted, and...
UEFA
newschain

George Kruis to sign off with Barbarians outing against England at Twickenham

George Kruis will make one final Twickenham appearance after being named in the Barbarians starting line-up for Sunday’s match against England. The former England and Saracens lock, who has spent the last two years with Japanese club Panasonic Wild Knights after winning 45 caps for his country from 2014 to 2020, is retiring after the game.
WORLD
newschain

UCI doubles qualifying period for transgender cyclists to compete

Transgender cyclists face tougher eligibility rules after the sport’s governing body doubled the period of time before a rider transitioning from male to female can compete. Riders were previously required to have testosterone levels below five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) for a 12-month period prior to competition. Under new...
CYCLING
newschain

Prisoner used ‘home-made’ weapon in officer murder bid, jury told

An inmate at a high-security jail attempted to murder a prison officer in a “frenzied” stabbing attack using a pointed metal bar, a court has heard. David Bieber was returning from the library when he used the “home-made” weapon to attack Alison Smith, who was left bleeding from wounds to her face and right arm, a jury at Worcester Crown Court was told.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Lord Geidt’s resignation: why did he go and what happens next?

A row over international trade rules was the final straw which led to Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser dramatically resigning. Here we look at some of the key questions surrounding Lord Geidt’s departure. – Who is Lord Geidt?. Until late on Wednesday afternoon he was the Prime Minister’s independent...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
139K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy