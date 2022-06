FRUITPORT — A request by the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians to build an off-reservation casino was denied by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday. The governor’s decision could signal the end of an over 12-year effort by the tribe to open a casino resort at the site of the former Great Lakes Downs Racetrack in Fruitport Township.

