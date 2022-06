In this first of a two-part series of the 50th anniversary of the landmark federal legislation prohibiting sex discrimination, we look at the impact of Title IX on athletics. Karen Tessmer, head women’s basketball coach and associate athletic director at Worcester State University, attended high school in the late 70’s and college in the early 80’s. In high school, she played on the boys’ soccer team because there was no girl’s team, but did play on the girls basketball and softball teams “There were logistical issues,” she said. “We always had to find a different locker room and bathroom.”

