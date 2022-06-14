ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Mother Lee Phillips

 2 days ago
Mother Mary Lee Phillips, age 76, made her transition to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, June 9, 2022 at her residence, after an extended illness. She was a native of Bulloch County , a member of Agape Worship Center...

Calvin Byrd

STATESSBORO, GA: Calvin Byrd age 70, made his transition to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He was a native of Bulloch County where he attended the public school. He was a self-employed mechanic and last employed by Franklin Chevrolet. He...
Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden

Dr. Charlotte Clements Crittenden, of Statesboro, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Born in Statesboro, Georgia on October 13, 1931, Charlotte was the daughter of the late Verna Clements Crouse and Charlie Clements. She is survived by her children, James Leon Crittenden III, Cheryl Crittenden Anderson, and Charles Curtis Crittenden; sister, Kaye Lynn Crouse Brannen; grandchildren Jeff, Mike, Andy, Lori, Katie, Leah, Polly, and Sam; and 10 great-grandchildren. Charlotte was preceded in death by her former husband, James Crittenden Jr., brothers Charles Clements and James Crouse, and her beloved daughter, Penny Crittenden Kozee.
Mr. Reggie Beasley

Mr. Reggie Beasley, age 89, died on Tuesday, June 14th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro. Reggie was born in Bulloch County on July 8th 1932 to the late Mr. Dave Beasley and Mrs. Stella Finch Beasley. He attended Marvin Pittman Laboratory School and later served in the United States Army during the Korean war as a M.P. in Trieste, Italy. Reggie worked for many years in engineering, retiring from the City of Statesboro and later from Hofstadter Associates Consulting Engineers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters, Lucille Beasley Aldred, Annie Ree Walters, Margaret Mallard, and Gladys Allen.
Mrs. Julia "Nita" Waters

Mrs. Julia “Nita” Waters, age 85, passed away on Monday, June 13th 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro, GA. Nita was born in Allendale, South Carolina in 1937. She graduated from Allendale High School in 1955 and studied Nursing at South Carolina Baptist in Columbia, SC. She graduated as a Registered Nurse in 1958 and had a job waiting for her at Candler Hospital in Savannah, GA.
Mr. Luther Daniel "Danny" Beall

Mr. Luther Daniel “Danny” Beall, age 73, died on Monday June 13th 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Danny was born in Camilla, GA on September 27th 1948 to the late Mr. Daniel Garner Beall and Mrs. Elise Howell Beall. He graduated from Mitchell County High School in 1967 where he was a stand-out athlete on their football team. He continued his education at Albany Junior College and later at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. Danny began working in the poultry business at just 15 years old and would continue in that industry for 48 years, retiring from Claxton Poultry. He was the recipient of many awards, to name a few; the Deen Day Smith Award, George F. Hixon Fellowship Award, Outstanding Kiwanian Award, Knight of the Georgia Poultry Federation, Life Member of the Poultry Leaders Round Table, and Kiwanian of the Year 2017-2018. Danny was a proud Kiwanian and served as Chair of the Facilities Committee, Chairman of the 2021 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair which was record breaking, and was always found around the fairgrounds working and finding some way to contribute. He was also a member of the Lions Club in Camilla, a “Die Hard” Florida State Fan, and an avid outdoorsman who spent a lifetime hunting, fishing, and working in his garden. Danny was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Daniel Garner Beall Jr., three sisters, Julia-Anne Evans, Joy Nelson, and Betty Sue Edwards, and his beloved “Pupdog.”
Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Lanier Williams

Mrs. Rebecca “Becky” Lanier Williams, 78, died Friday, June 10, 2022, at University of Florida Health, Jacksonville. The native and a lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a dedicated and loving wife, grandmother, homemaker, and farmer. She was of the Primitive Baptist faith and a member of the Lower Lotts Creek Primitive Baptist Church in Bulloch County, Georgia. She is preceded in death by a son, Robert (Rob) Floyce Williams Jr., and a daughter-in-law Marion Puckett Williams.
Ms. Clyde Dupree Mutcherson

Ms. Clyde Dupree Mutcherson, age 91, of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 14, 2022 at Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility after an extended illness. She was a Bryan County native and a member of The House of God Church in Pembroke, GA., where she served as a deacon.
Ms. Charlotte "Beanie" Reed

Mrs. Charlotte “Beanie” Reed, passed away, Friday June 3,2022, at her home in Clito Georgia. She was born May 26, 1961 and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Charlotte Boykin and the late James Reed. “Beanie” received her formal education in Statesboro and retired from Georgia Southern University. She...
Statesboro to host community garden ribbon cutting

The City of Statesboro will host a ribbon cutting for its newly-established community garden on Saturday, June 18 at 10:00 a.m. The event will feature remarks from municipal officials and local clergy. Members of the public are invited to attend. The garden is located at 130 Parker Street in Statesboro, Georgia.
Mrs. Rosie Wiseman Radar

Ms. Rosie Wiseman Rader, age 89, died on Thursday June 9, 2022, at the Candler County Hospital. At the time of her death she was comforted by her son Mike and his wife Freda who together held her hands and rubbed her head as they told her how much her family loved her as she peacefully passed without pain, into the arms of Jesus. She was born in Deerfield, Virginia and graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 1951. Following high school, she married and moved to Waynesboro, Virginia where she raised her two children and worked various production jobs. Rosie later began working with The District Home as a CNA, where she was known for her love and compassion. She retired following many years of dedicated service.
Bob W. Lanier

Mr. Bob Wesley Lanier, age 73, passed on June 9th, 2022. He was surrounded by the loving presence of his family at Ogeechee Area Hospice. Bob was born in Bulloch County and lived in Statesboro for the majority of his life. He attended Statesboro High School, playing both in the marching band and on the football team, and graduated with the class of 1966. Bob studied finance at several colleges, graduating first from Georgia Southern College in 1970. It was in Sweetheart Circle on the campus of GSC that he met the love of his life and wife of over 50 years, Terri Lanier. They married in 1971 and have two daughters, Robin Lanier Burks and Carrie Lanier Haney.
Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr.

Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr., age 81, of Statesboro, GA., passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Savannah, GA. A memorial celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2022 starting at 11:00a.m. Dr. Wilmer Grant, Jr. was an Associate Professor Emeritus of Physics at...
Statesboro-Bulloch County State Legislators Honored

Leaders from Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College, Ogeechee Technical College, City of Statesboro, Bulloch County Commission and the Bulloch County Development Authority came together to honor and thank the local delegation of State Legislators. The State Legislators appreciation dinner was held in the building named for the late...
Fusus Video helps SPD in Armed Robbery Arrests

On Monday, June 13, 22 at 11:26 p.m. Statesboro Police Department (SPD) Patrol officers responded to a motel in the 300 block of South Main Street in Statesboro for a person-to-person armed robbery which had just occurred. Officers spoke with the female complainant who advised that a male subject known to her had robbed her of cash using a handgun.
SPD Arrests Fugitive After One Year Search

On Wednesday, June 15, 22, acting on an anonymous tip, Statesboro Police Departments (SPD) Impact Team officers located and arrested Quentin Lanier (32, Gordon Street, Statesboro) at a residence in Eastview Apartments in Statesboro. Lanier had 19 active warrants for the fugitive arrest based on a 2021 Impact Team investigation...
Mark David Mandes

Mark David Mandes passed away suddenly at his home May 27, 2022. Mark was born on September 24, 1963 to Ric Mandes and Carolyn Mandes. He had worked as a Production Planner for Hotset America Corporation where he took pride in his work, had excellent work ethics and was well respected by all of his coworkers.
