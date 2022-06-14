ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Developers Compete 50 Penn Affordable Housing Project at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn

By Sebastian Morris
New York YIMBY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevelopers and city officials recently celebrated the completion of 50 Penn, a 218-unit affordable housing property at 50 Pennsylvania Avenue in East New York, Brooklyn. Developed by Pennrose with design by Dattner Architects, the building’s residential collection includes include 56 studios, 96 one-bedroom, 48 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 4

Debra Zimmer
4d ago

Why are they doing this when the people are leaving in droves unless they are getting prepared for all the Illegals to live there. 🤔

Reply(1)
5
 

New York YIMBY

Landy Court Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 10 School Street in Yonkers

Developers and state officials recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of Landy Court, an 80-unit residential property with a mix of affordable and supportive housing units in Yonkers. The seven-story building was developed in collaboration by St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Concern Housing, Inc., a non-profit housing agency.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

Tenants’ civil war threatens L+M plan to buy 1,590 apartments

A developer’s fresh idea to fix up aging Manhattan apartments could be spoiled by some of their tenants. This winter, L+M Development Partners struck a deal to buy Knickerbocker Village, an 88-year-old affordable housing complex in Two Bridges. Ron Moelis’ firm, one of New York’s largest developers of affordable housing, promised to bring in new federal funding via Section 8 to pay for repairs and keep rents low for existing tenants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

High Line Moynihan Connector’s Superstructure Begins to Take Shape in Midtown West, Manhattan

Construction is taking shape on the High Line Moynihan Connector, a nearly 1,200-foot-long extension of the High Line that will connect the elevated park with the five-building Manhattan West complex in Midtown West. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in collaboration with James Corner Field Operations, the connector will comprise two 600-foot-long bridges built by Turner Construction Company. Work is proceeding under a $50 million public-private partnership between Empire State Development (ESD), Friends of the High Line, and Brookfield Properties, and will culminate in easier access to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station. The connector runs along West 30th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues and turns 90 degrees to the north at Dyer Avenue to reach the Manhattan West plaza above West 31st Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Alloy Block’s 100 Flatbush Avenue Begins Ascent in Downtown Brooklyn

Construction is now rising on 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the Alloy Block multi-tower complex in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall structure will yield 441 units, with 45 reserved for affordable housing. The project was initially slated to feature 100,000 square feet of office space, but this has been scrapped in favor of 184 additional apartments. Urban Atelier Group is the contractor for the property, which is located on a trapezoidal plot bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, State Street to the southwest, and Third Avenue to the northwest.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 34-Story Tower at 567 Third Avenue in Murray Hill, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a 34-story mixed-use building at 567 Third Avenue in Murray Hill, Manhattan. Located between East 37th and East 38th Streets, the lot is within walking distance of 33rd Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Kevin Lalezarian of Lalezarian Properties under the Midtown 3rd Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Bruce Eichner out of Crown Heights project; owner to go it alone

UPDATED 6/17/22 9:43am A Crown Heights spice importer has filed plans for a residential development on the same land near the Brooklyn Botanic Garden where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company spent years trying to build a much larger one. The new filing for 960 Franklin Avenue, from Zev Golombeck, calls...
BROOKLYN, NY
reportwire.org

How Many N.Y. Democrats Does It Take to Fill a House Seat? Try 15.

Beneath a maple tree by a red brick elementary school in Brooklyn, a lanky, recognizable figure lingered on a recent morning, hoping to catch the attention of moms, dads, the custodial worker mowing the lawn. “Registered Democrat?” asked Bill de Blasio, the former two-term mayor of New York City, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Rendering Revealed for 323 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn

AIG Developers has revealed the first architectural rendering of 323 Lenox Road, a seven-story condominium property in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio C, the building will comprise 47 one- and two-bedroom homes, the majority of which will offer private outdoor space. Units will come outfitted with 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 88 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for El Borinquen at 3401 Third Avenue in Morrisania, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for Comunilife Third Avenue-El Borinquen, a ten-story residential building at 3401 Third Avenue in Morrisania, The Bronx. Designed by Alexander Gorlin Architects and developed by Comunilife, the structure yields 148 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 57 units for residents at 40 to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $17,898 to $72,060.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

323 Lenox Road

Rendering Revealed for 323 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn. AIG Developers has revealed the first architectural rendering of 323 Lenox Road, a seven-story condominium property in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio C, the building will comprise 47 one- and two-bedroom homes, the majority of which will offer private outdoor space.
BROOKLYN, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
INCOME TAX
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Billboard Removal and Transformation of One Times Square Progresses in Midtown, Manhattan

Renovation work is moving along on One Times Square, a 26-story tower at 1475 Broadway in Times Square and one of the most photographed buildings in all of New York City thanks to its position on the southern end of the Crossroads of The World, and due to its use for the annual New Years Eve ball drop. Designed by S9 Architecture and developed by Jamestown with SLCE Architects as the architect of record, the project will bring a $500 million 21st-century facelift to the 395-foot-tall trapezoidal-shaped structure, incorporating an all-new façade, new LED displays, and an outdoor platform. AECOM Tishman is the general contractor for the project, which is bound by West 42nd Street to the south, Seventh Avenue to the west, West 43rd Street to the north, and the pedestrianized section of Broadway.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 618 Avenue H in Midwood, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for an eight-story building at 618 Avenue H in Midwood, Brooklyn. Located between East 7th Street and Ocean Parkway, the lot is within walking distance of the Avenue H subway station, serviced by the Q train. Yevgeniy Lvovskiy under the ZHL Group Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Mayor Adams announces new affordable housing plan

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced his latest blueprint Tuesday, and this time, it’s to address the city’s housing issues. “Today is a new day for housing in New York City,” Adams said. “Safe, stable, and affordable housing cannot be a privilege — it is fundamental to my vision for a prosperous, inclusive city. We spoke with and listened to New Yorkers who have been impacted by the housing crisis in our city, and today we are delivering the most comprehensive plan in New York City’s history.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 6128 8th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for a 21-story mixed-use building at 6128 8th Avenue in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Located between 61st and 64th Streets, the lot is steps from the 8th Avenue subway station, serviced by the N train. Joel Werczberger of Watermark is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy