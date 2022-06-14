DNR to temporarily close East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site
By Staff Writer
Up North Voice
2 days ago
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – The East Bay Hubbard Lake boating access site in Alcona County will temporarily close starting Monday, June 13, for site enhancements that will make it safer for Hubbard Lake boater traffic to get into and out of the water. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources...
ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJRT) - A Tawas City family's trip to hike at one of Michigan's gems turned into a milestone for the state's most iconic landmark. The Dalman family drove the 200 millionth vehicle across the Mackinac Bridge at 6:18 p.m. Wednesday on their way to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in the Upper Peninsula.
GRAYLING AREA – Camp Grayling has four (4) major range complex areas, which consist of:. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): Near our Lake Margrethe neighbors. SOUTH CAMP RANGES 1-21/RANGE 13 COMPLEX (mortars & demolition range): Near Lake Margrethe. RANGE 30 COMPLEX (multi-purpose range complex):. Small Fan: All roads and...
A suspected harmful algal bloom has been identified on Peach Lake in Ogemaw County, according to District Health Department #2, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. There are different types of naturally occurring algal blooms that can be...
A yearling paint colt in Otsego County, Michigan, presented with a fever on June 2, and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) reported a positive test on June 14. The horse is currently recovering in voluntary quarantine and has an unknown vaccination status. Two horses in Genesee...
Two families are grieving today after two toddlers drowned in a mid-Michigan pond. The toddlers, both two years old, went missing on Monday at the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association in Hayes Township.
OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police are investigating the deaths of two toddlers following an apparent drowning in a northern county Monday afternoon. Responding police in Otsego County responded to a report of two kids that went missing in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association. When police...
Thomas Allen Swanson, age 78, of Prudenville passed away on Monday June 13, 2022 at home. Tom was born February 29, 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan to Sherwood and Alice (Fager) Swanson. He served in the US Coast Guard from 1967-1971. Tom was married on July 11, 1970 in Houghton Lake to Michele McClintic. He attended Detroit College of Law where he graduated in 1975. The couple moved to the Houghton Lake area over 40 years ago. He was a former Prosecuting Attorney for Roscommon County, later he started his own law practice and was still actively working. When Tom wasn’t working he enjoyed fishing, story telling and hanging out with his children, grandchildren and countless friends.
Two toddlers were found unresponsive in a pond in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association Monday, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were sent to Iroquis Trail in Hayes Township around 4:32 p.m. after the report of two missing two-year-old children. They arrived on the scene around 4:47 p.m., Michigan State Police say. The two children had been missing for about 40 minutes.
PINCONNING, Mich. (WNEM) - A fire Tuesday night left a Pinconning home in unlivable conditions. Around 8 p.m., fire crews from Pinconning, Mt. Forest, Kawkawlin, and Garfield Township were dispatched to a house fire in the area of Fifth and Van Etten Street. The occupants of the house were evacuated...
NOTE—This story was written by RRN News Director Jack Hall, with photos and video clips taken by RRN Intern Braden Kerr. Some of the photos and videos are posted at the bottom of this page, and many more are posted on the Radio Results Network Facebook page. Our thanks to Police Chief Frank Claeys for spending this time with us.
HAYES TOWNSHIP (AP) — Two toddlers have died after being pulled from a pond in northern Michigan. Troopers found them about 5 p.m. Monday face-down in the water in Otsego County’s Hayes Township, the state police said in a release. Despite life-saving efforts, they later were pronounced dead.
Gaylord, a city in Otsego County in northern Michigan with a population of 4,286, was struck by an EF-3 tornado a few weeks ago, and satellite and space captured the destruction. On the Enhanced Fujita Scale of tornado damage intensity, an EF3 means it has 3-second gusts in the range...
OTSEGO CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police continues to investigate after two toddlers were found unresponsive in a pond and later pronounced dead. At about 4:32 p.m. on Monday, troopers from the Gaylord post were called for two missing two-year-olds in the Lake Arrowhead Property Owners Association in Hayes Township. By the time troopers arrived at 4:47 p.m., MSP said the toddlers had been missing for about 40 minutes.
Mr. Robert Eugene Pena, 57 of Lewiston, Michigan died on June 11, 2022 surrounded by the love of his family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in LaFayette, Indiana on December 21, 1964 to the late, Dominick and Viola (White) Pena. Robert married Lynette (Cox) Pena on September 18, 1998 and together the couple celebrated 23 years of marriage before his passing. Robert worked as a truck driver for numerous companies for 20+ years under the handle “Slo Ride.” He also worked for NTH Construction alongside his good friend, Dennis Nihranz. He enjoyed a variety of hobbies including watching NASCAR, fishing, wrestling, football, and rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Robert was a very strong, social man and loved to visit with friends and family. He was a gypsy at heart and loved traveling. His last vacation was spent alongside his family when they traveled to Texas to help their daughter, Shelbey move. Robert often spoke about the trip and how much it meant to him. He leaves behind many loving memories, endless laughs, and family and friends that will miss him dearly.
Two 2-year-old children were found face down and unresponsive in a northern Michigan pond Monday, Michigan State Police said. Troopers with the state police's Gaylord Post were called at about 4:30 p.m. Monday about two missing children from a home in Hayes Township, according to authorities. Hayes Township is in Clare County about 42 miles south and east of Cadillac, and about 175 miles northwest of Detroit.
Barbara Baldwin was born in Monroe on July 14, 1944 to Owen and Ora (Brooks) England. Barb, along with her sister Ruth (Frank) Hammac, her brother Cartis England and their parents lived in LaSalle for the majority of her life and she graduated from Monroe High School in 1962. In...
Morris J. Enos “Moe Daddy”, 71, of Grayling passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022. Moe was born to Samuel and Ann (Kennedy) Enos in Saginaw, MI on February 7, 1951. He enjoyed coaching, fishing, hunting and watching NASCAR and John Wayne movies. He loved his time spent with his grandchildren. He is dearly missed.
Comments / 0