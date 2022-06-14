Permits Filed for 274 Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Construction is now rising on 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the Alloy Block multi-tower complex in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall structure will yield 441 units, with 45 reserved for affordable housing. The project was initially slated to feature 100,000 square feet of office space, but this has been scrapped in favor of 184 additional apartments. Urban Atelier Group is the contractor for the property, which is located on a trapezoidal plot bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, State Street to the southwest, and Third Avenue to the northwest.
Comments / 0