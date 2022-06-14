ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Permits Filed for 274 Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

New York YIMBY
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePermits have been filed for a seven-story residential building at 274 Sullivan Place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Located between Rogers and Nostrand Avenues, the lot is two blocks north of the...

newyorkyimby.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 3991 Saxon Avenue in Van Cortlandt Village, The Bronx

Permits have been filed for a six-story residential building at 3991 Saxon Avenue in the Van Cortlandt Village section of Kingsbridge, The Bronx. Located between Sedgwick Avenue and Van Cortlandt Park South, the lot is near the Mosholu Parkway subway station, serviced by the 4 train. Leunard Vushaj is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 2335 12th Avenue in West Harlem, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for an 11-story mixed-use building at 2335 12th Avenue in West Harlem, Manhattan. Located between West 133rd and West 134th Streets, the lot is near the 137th Street-City College subway station, serviced by the 1 train. Javier Martinez of Artifact is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 34-Story Tower at 567 Third Avenue in Murray Hill, Manhattan

Permits have been filed for a 34-story mixed-use building at 567 Third Avenue in Murray Hill, Manhattan. Located between East 37th and East 38th Streets, the lot is within walking distance of 33rd Street subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Kevin Lalezarian of Lalezarian Properties under the Midtown 3rd Avenue LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Kushner Breaks Ground on One Journal Square in Downtown Jersey City

Kushner has officially broken ground on One Journal Square, a two-skyscraper mixed-use complex in downtown Jersey City. The development will create more than 2 million square feet with a mix of rental apartments and amenities, retail space, an enclosed parking garage, and publicly accessible green space facing John F. Kennedy Boulevard.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Real Estate
Brooklyn, NY
Business
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 618 Avenue H in Midwood, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed for an eight-story building at 618 Avenue H in Midwood, Brooklyn. Located between East 7th Street and Ocean Parkway, the lot is within walking distance of the Avenue H subway station, serviced by the Q train. Yevgeniy Lvovskiy under the ZHL Group Inc. is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Alloy Block’s 100 Flatbush Avenue Begins Ascent in Downtown Brooklyn

Construction is now rising on 100 Flatbush Avenue, a 44-story residential building in the Alloy Block multi-tower complex in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed and developed by Alloy Development, the 482-foot-tall structure will yield 441 units, with 45 reserved for affordable housing. The project was initially slated to feature 100,000 square feet of office space, but this has been scrapped in favor of 184 additional apartments. Urban Atelier Group is the contractor for the property, which is located on a trapezoidal plot bound by Flatbush Avenue to the northeast, State Street to the southwest, and Third Avenue to the northwest.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

High Line Moynihan Connector’s Superstructure Begins to Take Shape in Midtown West, Manhattan

Construction is taking shape on the High Line Moynihan Connector, a nearly 1,200-foot-long extension of the High Line that will connect the elevated park with the five-building Manhattan West complex in Midtown West. Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill in collaboration with James Corner Field Operations, the connector will comprise two 600-foot-long bridges built by Turner Construction Company. Work is proceeding under a $50 million public-private partnership between Empire State Development (ESD), Friends of the High Line, and Brookfield Properties, and will culminate in easier access to Moynihan Train Hall and Penn Station. The connector runs along West 30th Street between Ninth and Tenth Avenues and turns 90 degrees to the north at Dyer Avenue to reach the Manhattan West plaza above West 31st Street.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Landy Court Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 10 School Street in Yonkers

Developers and state officials recently joined to celebrate the grand opening of Landy Court, an 80-unit residential property with a mix of affordable and supportive housing units in Yonkers. The seven-story building was developed in collaboration by St. Joseph’s Medical Center and Concern Housing, Inc., a non-profit housing agency.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crown Heights#Subway#Parking Spaces#Ps Architecture#Yimby
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 88 Linden Boulevard in Flatbush, Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 88 Linden Boulevard, a seven-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by RoArt with Feingold and Gregory Architects as the architect of record, and developed by Brookland Capital, the structure yields 66 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 20 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $70,286 to $215,150.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

Rendering Revealed for 323 Lenox Road in Flatbush, Brooklyn

AIG Developers has revealed the first architectural rendering of 323 Lenox Road, a seven-story condominium property in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Studio C, the building will comprise 47 one- and two-bedroom homes, the majority of which will offer private outdoor space. Units will come outfitted with 10-foot exposed concrete ceilings,...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Investigation continues into subway death of Marcus Bryant

NEW YORK -- A freak subway accident left a Brooklyn man dead, and investigators are still figuring out exactly what went wrong. Lit candles outside Marcus Bryant's apartment symbolize the memories of the 37-year-old will live on. About a mile away at the Avenue M subway station in Midwood, leftover pink caution tape serves as a more somber reminder of what happened to him. "I am shocked and amazed that such a thing could happen, and I feel very bad for the family," Harlem resident Roger Harris told CBS2. Transit officials say Bryant died in a freak accident just before midnight Wednesday when...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NJ.com

After 102 years, beloved N.J. nursery set to sell its last plants

David Williams went to work at his family’s Westfield nursery at age five, making his first sales from his own stand just a few years after he learned to count. “I’ve been working here 55 years out of my 60 (years). Started with my little red wagon, and that’s when I was bringing my tomatoes up to the front to sell on my little stand,” Williams said.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Daily News

Driver dies after slamming into back of tractor-trailer on NYC bridge

A 27-year-old driver died early Thursday after he slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a bridge connecting the Bronx and Manhattan, police said. The victim was speeding west on the Cross Bronx Expressway in a Honda Civic heading onto the Harlem River span about 3:45 a.m. when he rear-ended the tractor-trailer, cops said. The impact left the front of the Honda a twisted wreck. The ...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Juneteenth New York Festival this weekend in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Juneteenth will officially be celebrated on Monday, June 20, but festivities are starting early in New York. The 13th Annual Juneteenth New York Festival kicks off virtually, but will be celebrated with in-person gatherings in Brooklyn on June 18th and 19th. The festival was founded in 2009 and is growing into one of the biggest and longest-running events commemorating Freedom Day for enslaved African Americans. Five-thousand people attended events in 2019. More than 20,000 attended virtually in 2020 because of the pandemic. Families will gather virtually and in person this year.The festival's theme is unity in the Black family unit, and will feature the best in Black culture with live performances, wellness activities and a fashion exhibit. Click here for more information.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYC sheriffs seize 12 Weed World vehicles from Times Square area over parking tickets

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Deputies from New York City’s Sheriff’s office sizes a dozen Weed World vehicles on Tuesday, officials said. There’s an outstanding parking debt of $504,000, with $316,000 of parking ticket debt in judgement, according to the sheriff’s office. Times Square Alliance President called seizing the trucks a good start. “It is […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy