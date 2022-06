WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A four-year-old child is dead following a crash at the intersection of 108th and National in West Allis Wednesday night, June 15. Three others were injured. Police said shortly before 9 p.m., reports came in that as many as six vehicles were involved in the crash and one driver had been speeding.

