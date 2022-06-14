Town of Ennis warns of possible flooding in Lions Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Custer Gallatin National Forest reports there are variable conditions across its seven ranger districts. Anyone heading out to the forest is asked to plan ahead, stay aware of surroundings and to check on conditions. The Bozeman Ranger District will open all seasonal gates on time...
LIVINGSTON, Mont. — Montanans are cleaning up and taking stock of what’s left after historic flooding this week. “It was frightening,” said Livingston resident Fred Amborn. He and his wife have lived in their house just off Highway 89 in Livingston for 15 years. They never expected...
Flooding is impacting many areas of the state prompting Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to close or restrict access at several sites in southwest and northwest Montana. “Right now, our focus is on keeping people safe and helping out with emergency operations where we can,” said FWP Director Hank Worsech. “We’ll open sites and ease restrictions as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Livingston, vehicles, homes, yards and roads are under water. “You look at what's happened here and in Red Lodge and just hope it really stays safe,” Montana resident Jeremy Carl said. Livingston HealthCare remains evacuated and closed with no access, and evacuations of the...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. (KUTV) — As crews assess flooding damage in Yellowstone National Park to determine when it will reopen, tourist towns near the park are left in a tight spot. Two days after the park closed after sustaining extensive damage, there was a noticeable change Wednesday in West...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Flooding from the Ruby and Madison Valley basins continues to impact the town of Ennis. While water levels are declining, rising temperatures could cause more spring runoff to melt into the area. Officials urge residents to use extreme caution near flooded areas and avoid going around...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Residents in Park and Madison counties and other parts of southwest Montana hit hard by flooding will have access to a new resource to help with immediate needs as well as cleanup and rebuilding efforts. Officials with the Greater Gallatin United Way and Park County Community...
MISSOULA, Mont. — Park County has created a Park County Flooding – June 2022 Facebook page where updates will be posted throughout the day. According to the county, ten rescues have been performed via aircraft and swift water rescue teams. To this date, there have been no known deaths or serious injuries related to the flooding, and no further rescue activity was necessary last night.
BOZEMAN, Mont. — In Paradise Valley, destruction from the Yellowstone River is everywhere. People have lost vehicles, homes and businesses. “We’re just cleaning up for now and preparing just in case the water gets high again, so really just making sure things are under control,” said Paradise Valley resident River Miers.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Governor Gianforte has declared a statewide disaster due to flooding. The Park County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 89 is still closed at mile marker 51 due to flood damage. "The road is not passable, but we are working to make repairs to get the road open...
The Yellowstone is the last major undammed river in the lower 48 states, and Monday afternoon it crashed over bridges and roads in Park County, stranding residents and blocking access to Yellowstone National Park. “It’s a national treasure, but it has a temper too,” said Livingston resident Kimball Leighton. “It’s...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The roadway along Highway 89 is covered with flooding from the Yellowstone River. Grayson Sperry, owner of Ridgeline Aviation in Bozeman, took flight on Monday and captured footage of the Yankee Jim Canyon, north of Gardiner. Sperry's day started with text messages and videos from friends...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Park County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 89 is still closed at mile marker 51 due to flood damage. "The road is not passable, but we are working to make repairs to get the road open as soon as possible. We have many assessments to do today and I will update as much as possible. Please be safe," Sheriff Brad Bichler wrote on social media.
MISSOULA, Mont. — In a press conference Tuesday, officials with Yellowstone National Park expressed concern about opening the park anytime soon. “This is not going to be an easy rebuild. Obviously, things that we're going to need to do to stabilize once the water comes down, assess what the full damage is and the length of that corridor,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly.
BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
