Town of Ennis warns of possible flooding in Lions Park

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Park County Sheriff's Office reports Highway 89 is still closed at mile marker 51 due to flood damage. "The road is not passable, but we are working to make repairs to get the road open as soon as possible. We have many assessments to do today and I will update as much as possible. Please be safe," Sheriff Brad Bichler wrote on social media.

PARK COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO