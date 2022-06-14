Alexandria Shooting Park

(Fergus Falls, MN)--Otter Tail County officials are identifying the victim of a fatal crash Friday near New York Mills. The accident involved two motor vehicles and one of the drivers, 47-year-old Tracy Frost, died at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO