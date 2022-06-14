(Alexandria, MN)--The Douglas County Commissioners met on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Tom Chorley has more. Your browser does not support the audio element. Temporary Special Controls for Water Surface Zoning. Approve Advertising for Bids: on the CR 45 and 82 Roundabout. Approve Order of a Tandem Snow Plow Truck. Final...
(Alexandria, MN)--Officials say a child is recovering after being pulled from a pool in Alexandria over the weekend. According to the Alexandria Police Department, officers were called to the Holiday Inn in Alexandria around 6:45 p.m. Saturday on a report of a six-year-old child drowning in a pool. When they...
(Alexandria, MN) -- The annual Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s 2022 Trap Shooting State Championships began Monday at the Alexandria Shooting Park. Over the course of the nine day event, it is estimated that close to eight thousand trap shooters from high schools across Minnesota will participate.
(Coon Rapids, MN) -- A remarkable spring for the Alexandria Cardinal Girls' Golf team culminated Wednesday with the players capturing a second Class AAA Championship in as many seasons. Led by graduating senior Cora Larson placing sixth, Alexandria finished with the lowest four-player score both days in securing a second...
Timothy “Tim” Fitzgerald, age 68, died on Friday, June 3rd. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Tim’s residence at 1502 E. Lake. Victoria Rd SE, Alexandria, MN on Saturday, June 18th at 2:00 pm.

(Douglas County, MN)--The clean-up on Maple Lake that was set to begin today, has been cancelled. Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson says that “due to high winds, the clean-up of Maple Lake is postponed until next week.” She says she will “pass along additional information as it becomes available.”
(Fergus Falls, MN)--Otter Tail County officials are identifying the victim of a fatal crash Friday near New York Mills. The accident involved two motor vehicles and one of the drivers, 47-year-old Tracy Frost, died at the scene. The other driver was brought to the hospital with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office says alcohol and/or drugs were not a factor.
