ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Sidney Municipal Court

By Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
 3 days ago

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of May 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Alicia Ann Woodruff, 38, of Imlay City, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Rodney Wolfe, 53, of St. Paris, was charged with...

www.sidneydailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sidney Daily News

Out of the past

——- The 60th wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. G.C. Haslup, celebrated in their home on North Miami avenue last evening, was made even happier event by the surprise marriage of their grandson, Leigh Haslup and Miss Anna Mergenthaler, which took place during the event. Plans for the wedding had been kept secret from all but the immediate families.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County joins New BroadbandOhio program

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, and the BroadbandOhio office announced the BroadbandOhio Community Accelerator cohort on June 15, and one of the four teams is Shelby County. The purpose of the broadband community accelerator program is to prepare communities around Ohio for broadband funding opportunities...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Couple celebrates 50 years

LIMA — Barry and Debra Muskus, of Lima, will celebrate 50 years of marriage on June 18 with a Celebration Mass at St. Gerard Church in Lima with a dinner to follow at Milano Café. A celebration dance is planned for Sunday, June 19, in Dayton. Barry and...
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

County record

-2:37 p.m.: property damage crash. A crash was reported in the 10500 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road. No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:27 a.m. Nadya Cathryn Diana Dear, 17, of Dayton, pulled into an intersection from a stop sign facing the west on Mason Road attempting to turn left onto County Road 25A when she did not see and pulled into the path of the northbound vehicle on County Road 25A, driven by Tiffany Jean Brown, 27, of Sidney, causing a collision.
SIDNEY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Sidney, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Jackson Center, OH
State
Tennessee State
City
Ontario, OH
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
City
Covington, OH
City
Huntsville, OH
City
Houston, OH
City
Wapakoneta, OH
City
Piqua, OH
City
Pemberton, OH
City
Spencerville, OH
City
Troy, OH
City
Windsor, OH
City
Celina, OH
Sidney, OH
Government
Sidney Daily News

Ohio food banks seek more funding

LIMA — Food banks throughout Ohio, including the West Ohio Food Bank, are asking Ohio lawmakers to release additional funding to help these organizations meet increased demand. The Ohio Association of Food Banks is requesting that the state release $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to help...
OHIO STATE
Sidney Daily News

Cynthian Township

Township size: 31.3 square miles. Location within county: West of Sidney. Communities within township: Newport and Oran. Fire protection: Fort Loramie Fire Department. Rescue service: Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. Zoning: Township. Points of interest: Country Concert in the Hills each July. Township building: 3494 Elm St., Newport (Fort Loramie), OH...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

COVID cases see a rise in Shelby County

SIDNEY — Active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County saw an increase this past week. There are currently 299 active COVID cases in the county — up 24 cases from the 274 cases reported last week. In total, Shelby County has reported 11,255 cases of COVID-19 with 368 hospitalizations...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Politics Courts#Politics State#Sidney Municipal Court
Sidney Daily News

Knowledge is power

Tyler Travis, 8, of Sidney, reads “The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies” while attending the Amos Memorial Public Library’s summer reading program on Wednesday, June 15. Tyler is the son of Zach and Sophia Travis.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City record

-11:18 p.m.: damage. Past damage was reported in the 800 block of South Miami Avenue. -9:09 p.m.: warrant. Wesley David Conatser, 32, at large, was arrested on a warrant. -7 to 9:11 p.m.: trespassing. Police were called twice to remove a person from a property in the 700 block of Countryside Street.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces 2022 scholarship recipients

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Russia baseball: 1971 + 51 = 2022

The Shelby County Athletic League won its first ever state team title when Russia brought home top honors in baseball in 1971. This past Saturday the Raiders did it again. In between, the league claimed an additional 29 OHSAA crowns in various sports. Current total is 31 for teams along with almost that many event titles in track (30).
RUSSIA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sidney Daily News

Let yourself go

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

A shy penguin

Bridget Holthaus, left, 4, and her brother, Braxton Holthaus, 5, pet a stuffed penguin while listening to Newport Aquarium representative Lizzie Ayers talk about penguins. The aquarium, in conjunction with the A.J. Wise Fort Loramie Community Library, brought a live female african penguin named Randi to the Fort Loramie Elementary School gym. Randi walked out of her cage briefly before walking back into the cage. Randi then refused to come back out. Braxton and Scott are the children of Scott and Sara Holthaus.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Council OKs vacation portion of alley at library

SIDNEY — Sidney City Council OK’d an ordinance for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley at Amos Memorial Public Library Monday evening. The Shelby County Libraries petitioned for the vacation of a portion of the north-south alley, north of North Street between Main and Miami Avenues, which the Planning Commission OK’d at its May 16 meeting. The alley right-of-way is located between the Amos library building and the associated library parking facility in the south half of the block between North Street and Lane Street, Community Development Director Barbara Dulworth explained.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Moose Lodge 568 awards scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney Moose Scholarship Committee recently held its annual banquet and awarded two $1,000 scholarships to recent graduating seniors Carson Taylor of Sidney High School and Chloe Weigandt of Fairlawn High School. Taylor will be attending Ohio State University to study Finance/Business and Weigandt will be attending...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Pick 4 golf winners named

SIDNEY — Hot golf! Shelby Oaks Ladies League kept the water flowing and the golf balls rolling Wednesday morning. The Game of the Day was Pick Four. Each player was restricted to her putter and three other clubs of her choosing to play the 9-hole round. First Flight: Karen...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney Legion baseball

Sidney American Legion Post 217’s Gavin Roberts runs for third as Napoleon Legion’s Abe Delano watches at Custenborder Field on Wednesday, June 15. The Napoleon Legion won 10 to 4.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Airport raises price of Jet A fuel

NEW KNOXVILLE – Airport aviation fuel costs continue to rise, following the June 14 meeting of the Auglaize County Airport Authority (ACAA). The ACAA accepted the recommendation of airport manager Ted Bergstrom to raise the price of Jet A fuel to $6.67 per gallon up from $6.39. The cost of 100 low lead fuel remains at $6.75 per gallon. Begstrom noted that Jet A fuel has risen 55 cents per gallon since the May meeting while 100 low lead has risen 80 cents since May.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Country Fun Blood Drive set for Tuesday

Tuesday’s Country Fun Blood Drive at St. Michael Hall in Ft. Loramie offers numerous opportunities to donate life giving blood. From 10 am to 7 pm professionals from the Community Blood Center will assist many good people give of themselves to help other people in honor of Irene Boerger. Irene dedicated 38 years of her career to help convince locals of the need for that life saving blood that circulates in our arteries and veins.
FORT LORAMIE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy