Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY — The Wilson Health Auxiliary has announced the recipients of their 2022 scholarships. The recipients are Aleah Johnson, a graduate of Botkins High School, who is attending Eastern Michigan University with a major in Nursing; Quinci Voisard, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Upper Valley Career Center, who is attending Cedarville University with a major in Nursing; Tristan Fleckenstein, a graduate of Fort Loramie, who is attending The Ohio State University with a major in Pre-Med Health Sciences and Rehabilitation; Shea Borchers, a graduate of Russia High School, who is attending The University of Dayton with a major in Nursing; and Eva Bolin, a graduate of Fort Loramie High School, who is attending Ohio University with a major in Psychology.

FORT LORAMIE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO