ANNA – The Anna Village Council adopted multiple ordinances during regular sessions on April 26, May 10 and May 24. On April 26, the council adopted an ordinance to establish one-way traffic in the east half of the east-west alley in the block bounded by First, Second, North and Main Streets. On May 10, Fiscal Officer Stacy Meyer said the one-way signs have been received and public works have to decide when they want to put them up.

ANNA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO