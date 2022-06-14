ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Shooting Monday night leaves man dead in Kansas City, Kansas

By Andrea Klick
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday night, a police spokesman said.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 800 block of Kindleberger Road just after 10 p.m. and found the man in a parking lot with suspected gunshot wounds, said Officer Tom Tomasic, a spokesperson for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department . The man died at the scene, he said.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating the incident.

The killing marked the 111th homicide reported in the Kansas City metro area in 2022 and the 18th homicide in Kansas City, Kansas this year, according to Star data.

In 2021, Kansas City had its second deadliest year on record with 157 killings. In 2020 , the metro area had its worst year on record with 182 homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A cash reward may be available.

