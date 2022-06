With just under a month to go now until the release of second album Beatopia, beabadoobee has shared another new single. Following Talk and Lovesong, today Bea shares the very lovely 10:36 – of which she says: “10:36 was written after Fake It Flowers and just before Our Extended Play, and I had envisioned it to be on that EP, but I was just sitting on that riff for ages and then I properly made a demo during lockdown.

