Kate Bush has thanked fans and the creators of Stranger Things after the inclusion of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the latest series led to a surge in its popularity.The singer is on track for a No 1 single in the UK after the 1985 song featured in the Netflix show.Bush’s hit plays in episodes one and four in season four of the series, when Max (Sadie Sink) is listening to it on her Walkman.In her third statement on the song’s resurgence, Bush has now posted on her website, saying: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO