Music

Pianos Become The Teeth announce new album Drift

Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePianos Become The Teeth have unveiled details of their fifth studio album, which will serve as a follow-up record to their 2018 breakout release Wait For Love. The post-hardcore Baltimore...

www.kerrang.com

Essence

Beyoncé Announces Her 7th Studio Album, Covers British Vogue

In true Beyoncé surprise drop fashion, the songstress announced that her next project, 'act i. RENAISSANCE' will arrive July 29. Beyoncé is back! This is not a drill. After weeks of fan speculation and changes to her official website that remained shrouded in mystery with little more for the Beyhive to go on than the letter/number combination of “B7,” the Academy-Award nominated crooner stunned fans with the announcement of new music on the way.
Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
wmagazine.com

Beyoncé’s Seventh Studio Album Is Coming

No more surprise drops for Beyoncé. She’s giving us six weeks notice before she releases her first solo album in six years. Early Thursday morning, her record label, Columbia Records, posted a photo on their Instagram, a black box featuring the words “act i” and “Renaissance,” with a caption featuring the date, July 29th. Since then, more information has come out, and it seems that Beyonce’s seventh studio album, Renaissance, will be released next month.
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kim Carnes Wrote for Country and Pop

Most widely recognized for her 1981 pop ballad “Bette Davis Eyes,” Kim Carnes was always more than meets the eye. Born July 20, 1945, Carnes began her career as a songwriter in the 1960s, penning her first big hit “Don’t Fall in Love with a Dreamer” for Kenny Rogers in 1980. Carnes, along with her husband David M. Ellingson, wrote the entirety of Rogers’ platinum-selling ninth studio album Gideon—which reached No. 1 on the country charts—went on to write for other artists, specifically within country and pop.
Pitchfork

FKA twigs Performs New Song “Killer”in “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert”

FKA twigs has shared a performance for NPR’s “Tiny Desk (Home) Concert” series. She sang Magdalene’s “Home With You,” followed by the new song “Killer” and, finally, “Cellophane.” She was joined by pianist Kelly Moran, cellist Lucinda Chua, and violinist and double bassist Damsel Elysium. Watch it all go down below.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Pitchfork

Santigold Announces New Album Spirituals, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Santigold has announced her first studio album in six years. Spirituals is the follow-up to 2016’s 99¢ and it arrives September 9 via Santigold’s own label Little Jerk. Spirituals features a slew of producers and contributors such as Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson. Today, Santigold has released “Ain’t Ready” from the forthcoming LP, along with a music video set in an interrogation room. Check it out below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
Variety

Beyoncé to Feature Dance and Country Songs on ‘Renaissance’ Multi-Part Album (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Just hours after Beyoncé announced that her forthcoming sixth solo album, “Renaissance,” will be arriving on July 29, Variety received more information on the release from a source familiar with the project. The album will feature both dance and country-leaning tracks, the source says, with contributions from hit songwriter Ryan Tedder, who co-wrote her 2008 hit “Halo” as well as hits for Adele, Taylor Swift, the Jonas Bros. and his own group, OneRepublic. Also said to be involved is Raphael Saadiq, who has crafted hits for Mary J. Blige, D’Angelo, Stevie Wonder, John Legend...
The FADER

Song You Need: Two Shell are masters of the mutant rave on “Dust”

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Few acts in electronic music are having as intriguing a moment as Two Shell. The duo began releasing music in 2019, starting with the slick deep techno of their Access EP, but their sound got progressively sunnier as it pulled from more euphoric corners of the vinyl bin. The growth culminated this year with two of their best songs yet: “home,” a candy-coated raver with vocals like passing lights on a highway, and “no reply,” a fusion of ’00s R&B with SOPHIE’s unorthodox rave.
Kerrang

Post Malone has covered Pearl Jam’s Better Man

Post Malone has covered Pearl Jam’s Better Man on The Howard Stern Show. Following the interview segment of his appearance going live yesterday (in which he revealed he got permission from Frances Bean Cobain before doing his amazing 2020 Nirvana livestream), Post's performance has just gone online – and it includes an emotional cover of Pearl Jam’s beloved 1994 Vitalogy track Better Man.
Power 102.9 NoCo

Drake Dropping New Album Honestly, Nevermind Tonight

Drake has been holding out on his fans. The rap star just announced a surprise new album. On Thursday (June 16), Drake sent shockwaves through the internet after announcing he will be dropping an album at midnight tonight (June 17). The new album, Drake's seventh solo LP, is called Honestly, Nevermind and comes less than nine months after the release of his most recent album, Certified Lover Boy.
guitar.com

Jazz legend Kenny G plays sax on new experimental death metal song

Jazz legend Kenny G has teamed up with avant-garde death metal band Imperial Triumphant on their latest single Merkurius Gilded, adding a bit of sax to the mix amongst their ghoulish growls and pounding drums. The jazz legend became one of the best selling artists of all time during his...
Kerrang

Behemoth drop new single Off To War!: “Militant times bring militant music”

A month on from releasing Ov My Herculean Exile and its epic video, Behemoth are back with more new music. Today, the extreme metal legends have shared new single Off To War!, of which frontman Nergal reveals: "Militant times bring militant music… we’re increasing the tempo with our new single, Off To War! – one of my personal favourites from the new record.
Kerrang

“The cost of gigging crisis”: How rising prices are affecting your favourite bands

Once upon a time, your favourite band didn’t seem to need to worry about the cost of living. Life as a rock star appeared to consist of travelling by private jet and stretch limo and living large on the proceeds of huge album sales and sell-out shows. But, if that was ever the case, it certainly isn’t in 2022. After two years in lockdown, bands should be making up for lost time, enjoying the return of live music without a care in the world.
Kerrang

Listen to Måneskin’s cover of If I Can Dream from the Elvis soundtrack

After teasing it live at the Eurovision finals in May, Måneskin have just shared their cover of If I Can Dream. This excellent new rendition from the Italian rock stars is taken from the Elvis: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, which also features contributions from Denzel Curry, Eminem, Stevie Nicks, Jack White, Kacey Musgraves, Doja Cat and more, plus Elvis himself, and the film's lead star Austin Butler.
