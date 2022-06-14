Pianos Become The Teeth announce new album Drift

Santigold has announced her first studio album in six years. Spirituals is the follow-up to 2016’s 99¢ and it arrives September 9 via Santigold’s own label Little Jerk. Spirituals features a slew of producers and contributors such as Rostam, Boys Noize, Dre Skull, P2J, Nick Zinner, SBTRKT, JakeOne, Illangelo, Doc McKinney, Psymun, Ricky Blaze, Lido, Ray Brady, and Ryan Olson. Today, Santigold has released “Ain’t Ready” from the forthcoming LP, along with a music video set in an interrogation room. Check it out below, and scroll down for the album art and tracklist.
