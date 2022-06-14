Pianos Become The Teeth announce new album Drift

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Few acts in electronic music are having as intriguing a moment as Two Shell. The duo began releasing music in 2019, starting with the slick deep techno of their Access EP, but their sound got progressively sunnier as it pulled from more euphoric corners of the vinyl bin. The growth culminated this year with two of their best songs yet: “home,” a candy-coated raver with vocals like passing lights on a highway, and “no reply,” a fusion of ’00s R&B with SOPHIE’s unorthodox rave.

