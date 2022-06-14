ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Tickets on sale for ‘Farm Days’ self-guided journey

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FLpb6_0gAEUFwC00

Event is opportunity to visit 18 farms and ranches throughout the county, many of which are not generally open to the public

– For a limited time, the public can save on general admission tickets for the SLO Co Farm Trail’s 2022 Open Farm Days. The popular event has expanded to three days this year, from July 15-17, and offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at local agriCULTURE. Proceeds will benefit FARMsteadED, the Great AGventure, and Must! Charities.

Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 18 farms and ranches throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. This is a unique chance for ticket holders to learn more about the area’s rich agricultural heritage through demonstrations, tastings, and tours. Local farms will be swinging open their gates on Saturday and Sunday to showcase everything from beekeeping to olive growing, while local ranchers will introduce participants to goats, alpaca, sheep, pigs, and more. Relax at picnic spots, shop at pop-up markets, and enjoy tastings of food and potent potables.

Attendees can craft their own itineraries, or follow suggested routes that showcase kids’ activities, foodie destinations, and family fun. General admission tickets for Open Farm Days are good for the Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17 tour events. Additional brunch and lunch options, as well as an elegant Savoring Summer Dinner and Evening of agriCULTURE, are also available for an additional charge.

Tickets and information for all of the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days events are available at farmstead.com. Regular general admission price is $45, but for a limited time, (until June 19) receive $5 off by entering the promo code FARMDAYS22 upon checkout. Children under 12 are free.

Comments / 0

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton Beer Run returns July 9

– The Templeton REC Foundation and Templeton Recreation Department are hosting the 6th Annual Templeton 5K Beer Run at Barrel House Brewing Company located at 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles on Saturday, July 9. The last 5k event hosted 300+ runners, joggers, walkers, parents with baby strollers, and dog owners with their dog/s on leash/es.
TEMPLETON, CA
Lompoc Record

Guitar Center prepares celebration for grand opening in Santa Maria

Santa Maria's first-ever Guitar Center is in the final stages before the store's grand opening next week. To celebrate, staff will host a weekend of festivities and specials immediately following the opening ceremony. Located at Enos Ranch West, 443 Betteravia Road, the store will hold its ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10...
SANTA MARIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Industry
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Business
Paso Robles Daily News

Virtual auction raises money for scholarships, nonprofits

– The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance‘s virtual auction is set to begin on Monday, June 20, and will run through Saturday, June 25. These specially curated auction lots are exclusive packages that are typically not available as retail experiences. The wine alliance paired offerings into packages that combine tasting excursions with luxury overnight stays, winemaker dinners at Paso’s finest restaurants, exciting vineyard tours, helicopter adventures, as well as rare and allocated wines. Visit https://pasowine.com/events/virtual-auction to begin viewing lots and register to bid.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Boys and Girls Club hosts grand opening celebration for new clubhouse

More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it. – The Boys and Girls Club of Mid-Central Coast held an opening celebration Wednesday afternoon at their new facility. The Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting. Mayor Steve Martin and members of the committee responsible for building the new clubhouse all spoke. More than one hundred people walked through the new facility and admired it.
PASO ROBLES, CA
EnjoySLO

9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest: Avila Beach

The Mac is back! It’s time to celebrate the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest on Saturday, June 18th, from 2pm – 6pm at the Avila Beach Golf Resort!. All of your favorite Central Coast Restaurants will go head to head for the title of, “Best Mac and Cheese on the Central Coast!” There will be Mac and Cheese, wine tasting, cocktail sampling, games and more! Plus, live music! Don’t miss the fight for the title of best mac and cheese on the Central Coast! This is a 21+ event. Proceeds from the 9th Annual Mac and Cheese Fest will be donated to AGM Community Partners!
AVILA BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Farms#Goats#The Slo Co Farm Trail#Farmsteaded#The Great Agventure#Savoring Summer Dinner
Paso Robles Daily News

Best pet shops and feed stores in Paso Robles

– Looking for pet shops and feed stores Paso Robles? Well, look no further because no matter if your animals have two legs or four, feathers of fur, these locations in Paso Robles will have the feed and supplies you’ll need. Check out our list of the best places...
travelnoire.com

One Day In Lompoc: 6 Things To See And Do

Lompoc is a quiet city in California that’s home to some of the state’s best wineries. Located in the California Central Coast hills, Lompoc features beautiful beaches, winding hiking trails, and lush green parks. It’s the perfect place to have a relaxing getaway. The city, influenced by...
LOMPOC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Lompoc Record

Adopt Bear at Santa Barbara Humane in Santa Maria

A number of pets are available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Humane, Santa Maria campus, located at 1687 West Stowell Road in Santa Maria. Bear, a 4-year-old male boxer mix, is one who is eager for a new home. The shelter staff say that although he may not win any fetch awards, he will definitely win over hearts with his snuggling skills.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Lompoc Record

Buellflat Rock Co. to modify reclamation plan for deep mining near Solvang

A decision on a new reclamation plan for a deep mining operation west of Solvang city limits was postponed to July 27 by the Santa Barbara Planning Commission so the Buellflat Rock Co. can modify the project description to address potential impacts from daily truck trips. Commissioners unanimously agreed to...
SOLVANG, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Live Oak sells out of camping passes, day tickets still available

KCBX reports brisk sales for first in-person fundraising festival since 2019. – KCBX Public Radio staff announced Tuesday that full festival passes, which allow for camping plus festival entry at El Chorro Regional Park Friday through Monday, have sold out in record time for the 34th Annual Live Oak Music Festival, being held for the first time in person since 2019. Single-day tickets are still available for those who wish to attend for a day or more without camping.
LIVE OAK, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Main Street Association re-accredited in national program

Local programs that meet rigorous national performance standards accredited by Main Street America. – The Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association has once again been designated as an Accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to “recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the ‘Main Street Approach.'”
PASO ROBLES, CA
FOX26

7-foot shark spotted near Pismo Beach pier

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (FOX26) — Pismo Beach Police Officers spotted a 7-foot shark just off the pier when performing a land and sea patrol on Wednesday. Officers would like to use this as a reminder for everyone to stay safe and aware of their surroundings when out enjoying the open water.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy