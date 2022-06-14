Tickets on sale for ‘Farm Days’ self-guided journey

Event is opportunity to visit 18 farms and ranches throughout the county, many of which are not generally open to the public

– For a limited time, the public can save on general admission tickets for the SLO Co Farm Trail’s 2022 Open Farm Days. The popular event has expanded to three days this year, from July 15-17, and offers attendees a behind-the-scenes look at local agriCULTURE. Proceeds will benefit FARMsteadED, the Great AGventure, and Must! Charities.

Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 18 farms and ranches throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. This is a unique chance for ticket holders to learn more about the area’s rich agricultural heritage through demonstrations, tastings, and tours. Local farms will be swinging open their gates on Saturday and Sunday to showcase everything from beekeeping to olive growing, while local ranchers will introduce participants to goats, alpaca, sheep, pigs, and more. Relax at picnic spots, shop at pop-up markets, and enjoy tastings of food and potent potables.

Attendees can craft their own itineraries, or follow suggested routes that showcase kids’ activities, foodie destinations, and family fun. General admission tickets for Open Farm Days are good for the Saturday, July 16, and Sunday, July 17 tour events. Additional brunch and lunch options, as well as an elegant Savoring Summer Dinner and Evening of agriCULTURE, are also available for an additional charge.

Tickets and information for all of the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days events are available at farmstead.com. Regular general admission price is $45, but for a limited time, (until June 19) receive $5 off by entering the promo code FARMDAYS22 upon checkout. Children under 12 are free.