Drowning deaths up 91% in Palm Beach County

Drowning deaths are up 91% in Palm Beach County compared to last year this time according to the medical examiners office.

Since January, there have been 21 reported cases mostly involving adults over the age of 60.

The county's drowning prevention coalition says in most cases many seniors are left by themselves and end up in trouble with no one around to help.

Despite the alarming trend, they say drownings can be prevented with education.

To help curb the disturbing trend the coalition continues to target senior living communities and homeowners owners associations and provides free interactive presentations on water safety to anyone who is interested.

They also stress the importance of learning how to swim by taking advantage of the county's swimming facilities where adults and children can receive group lessons with a certified instructor.

"You're never too old to learn how to swim,” said Anna Stewart, Manager of the Drowning Prevention Coalition. “Aquatic facilities throughout the county offer adult swimming lessons. If you have a fear of water, which many seniors do, they have the water safety instructors trained to help you overcome that fear of the water.”

Most county affiliated facilities charge $60 for 8 lessons, but the county also offers free and reduced cost lessons on a first come first serve basis.

