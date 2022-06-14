ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Drowning deaths up 91% in Palm Beach County

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27ic9h_0gAEU3Qj00

Drowning deaths are up 91% in Palm Beach County compared to last year this time according to the medical examiners office.

Since January, there have been 21 reported cases mostly involving adults over the age of 60.

The county's drowning prevention coalition says in most cases many seniors are left by themselves and end up in trouble with no one around to help.

Despite the alarming trend, they say drownings can be prevented with education.

To help curb the disturbing trend the coalition continues to target senior living communities and homeowners owners associations and provides free interactive presentations on water safety to anyone who is interested.

They also stress the importance of learning how to swim by taking advantage of the county's swimming facilities where adults and children can receive group lessons with a certified instructor.

"You're never too old to learn how to swim,” said Anna Stewart, Manager of the Drowning Prevention Coalition. “Aquatic facilities throughout the county offer adult swimming lessons. If you have a fear of water, which many seniors do, they have the water safety instructors trained to help you overcome that fear of the water.”

Most county affiliated facilities charge $60 for 8 lessons, but the county also offers free and reduced cost lessons on a first come first serve basis.

For more information, click here.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Health
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Swimming Lessons#Seniors
bocamag.com

Weinroth Gets Competitor and GL Homes After More Homes in Ag Reserve

Palm Beach County Commissioner Robert Weinroth, a Democrat who represents Boca Raton and Delray Beach, got a last-minute challenge for a second term. For most of the last year, it appeared that Weinroth would draw no opposition. Though Democrats hold six of the seven commission seats and Weinroth won a comparatively narrow victory in 2018—eight points—despite heavily outspending his opponent, the county party seemed uninterested in fielding a candidate with strong name recognition.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
cbs12.com

Toddler in diaper found wandering in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
myboca.us

Beach Closure in Effect in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, FL – Feb. 2, 2022 Due to a barge and tugboat that have breached the shores of South Beach between Deerfield and City of Boca Raton city limits, the beach will be CLOSED until further notice. The closure extends from Osceola Drive to the Deerfield pier. Closures may extend into the weekend. This is an active situation, and we will continue to keep our residents informed with the most up to date information.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Need a job? BSO offering civilian jobs starting at $56,851 with full benefits

Update: BSO tweeted Thursday afternoon that registration for the upcoming job fair is closed. They are urging people to apply online at: https://jobs.sheriff.orgFORT LAUDERDALE - Need a good-paying job? The Broward Sheriff's Office will be offering civilian jobs with a starting pay of nearly $57,000 with full benefits.So, what's the catch? The law enforcement agency is looking for 911 operators. BSO will be holding a job fair this Saturday at their Public Safety Building, at 2601 West Broward Boulevard, starting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.  In the past, BSO has said that to qualify, you must be able to multi-task, have excellent listening and comprehension skills, and can remain calm while communicating with callers during a crisis.Those who are hired, BSO said, will enjoy competitive salaries and benefits, including paid vacation and holidays, health insurance and enrollment in the Florida Retirement System.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy