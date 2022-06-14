ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Ex-WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested in Florida on DUI charge, report says

By Zachary Winiecki, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wlzq0_0gAETGr800

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Former WWE star and current AEW wrestler Jeff Hardy was arrested in Florida early Monday morning, according to reports.

WESH 2 News reported Hardy was pulled over on I-95 by Florida Highway Patrol after they received calls about a possible impaired driver in Volusia County.

He was arrested on three charges, including a third DUI offense within the last 10 years and driving with a suspended license.

He was taken to the Volusia County Jail on a $3,500 bond.

Police: Children locked out of St. Pete apartment break into neighbor’s home for food, juice

WWE describes Hardy as “one of the most popular WWE Champions in history.”

Hardy, known as The Charismatic Enigma, is half of the wrestling duo The Hardy Boyz with his brother Matt, reports sister station WGHP .

They were set to wrestle in the World Tag Title 3-Way Ladder Match against Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday . It’s unclear whether the arrest will affect the match.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Florida, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Volusia County, FL
Sports
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Florida, MA
County
Volusia County, FL
WWLP

Firework safety: Legal warnings

State safety officials are warning the public, leave fireworks to the professionals. There have been 944 fires and explosions involving illegal fireworks in the state over the last decade.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Hardy
WWLP

Large groups of migrants apprehended in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- In the past two days, U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley have come across over 500 undocumented migrants in three large groups north of the border in deep South Texas, despite temperatures in the high 90s, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol reported Thursday.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Aew#Wesh 2 News#Florida Highway Patrol#Wwe Champions#Wghp#The Young Bucks#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
WWLP

WWLP

23K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy